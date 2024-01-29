The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.01.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.01.2024
Aktien
1 CA17178G3026 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
2 IT0005581365 E.P.H. S.p.A.
3 US36151G6008 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.
4 US59134N3026 Meta Materials Inc.
5 GB00BMWC6P49 Mondi PLC
6 US60921V2007 Mondi PLC ADR
Anleihen
1 US125581GX07 CIT Group Inc. [New]
2 XS2750356961 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
3 DE000DW6AA21 DZ BANK AG
4 XS2758730555 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
5 US742718GF07 The Procter & Gamble Co.
6 XS2746667570 Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa
7 XS2741362862 BSF Sukuk Company Ltd.
8 US63743HFP29 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
9 US63743HFN70 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
10 US63743HFM97 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
11 US98105GAP72 Woori Bank
12 US98105GAN25 Woori Bank
13 DE000BU0E121 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik
14 US4581X0EN43 Inter-American Development Bank
15 US742718GG89 The Procter & Gamble Co.
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.01.2024
Aktien
1 CA17178G3026 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
2 IT0005581365 E.P.H. S.p.A.
3 US36151G6008 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.
4 US59134N3026 Meta Materials Inc.
5 GB00BMWC6P49 Mondi PLC
6 US60921V2007 Mondi PLC ADR
Anleihen
1 US125581GX07 CIT Group Inc. [New]
2 XS2750356961 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
3 DE000DW6AA21 DZ BANK AG
4 XS2758730555 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
5 US742718GF07 The Procter & Gamble Co.
6 XS2746667570 Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa
7 XS2741362862 BSF Sukuk Company Ltd.
8 US63743HFP29 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
9 US63743HFN70 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
10 US63743HFM97 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
11 US98105GAP72 Woori Bank
12 US98105GAN25 Woori Bank
13 DE000BU0E121 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik
14 US4581X0EN43 Inter-American Development Bank
15 US742718GG89 The Procter & Gamble Co.