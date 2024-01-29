The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.01.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.01.2024Aktien1 CA17178G3026 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.2 IT0005581365 E.P.H. S.p.A.3 US36151G6008 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.4 US59134N3026 Meta Materials Inc.5 GB00BMWC6P49 Mondi PLC6 US60921V2007 Mondi PLC ADRAnleihen1 US125581GX07 CIT Group Inc. [New]2 XS2750356961 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development3 DE000DW6AA21 DZ BANK AG4 XS2758730555 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau5 US742718GF07 The Procter & Gamble Co.6 XS2746667570 Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa7 XS2741362862 BSF Sukuk Company Ltd.8 US63743HFP29 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.9 US63743HFN70 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.10 US63743HFM97 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.11 US98105GAP72 Woori Bank12 US98105GAN25 Woori Bank13 DE000BU0E121 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik14 US4581X0EN43 Inter-American Development Bank15 US742718GG89 The Procter & Gamble Co.