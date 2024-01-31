Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Anbeginn der Umsatzlawine?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
31.01.24
09:21 Uhr
3,890 Euro
+1,270
+48,47 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1304,18009:52
Dow Jones News
31.01.2024 | 09:01
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: presentation of the strategic plan foresees a gradual balance between its main sources of revenue, enabling much better overall profitability.

DJ 2CRSi SA: presentation of the strategic plan foresees a gradual balance between its main sources of revenue, enabling much better overall profitability. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: presentation of the strategic plan foresees a gradual balance between its main sources of revenue, enabling 
much better overall profitability. 
31-Jan-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
In 2023, Artificial Intelligence will continue to emerge as a prominent force. In January 2024, 2CRSi already announced 
the success of its AI solutions. Today, the presentation of the strategic plan foresees a gradual balance between its 
main sources of revenue, enabling much better overall profitability. 
Strasbourg (France), January 31, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), an expert in the design and manufacturing of 
high-performance, eco-friendly compute servers, announces a three-year plan aiming for balance between server sales for 
AI, sales of complete solutions for data centers, and associated services. This plan focuses on the American market, 
representing the majority of 2CRSi's global sales. 
For nearly 20 years, 2CRSi has demonstrated its expertise in designing and manufacturing high-performance, eco-friendly 
compute servers, and its mastery of air or liquid cooling systems. The quality of its products, the relevance of its 
innovations, and the loyalty of its customers firmly establish the 2CRSi brand in the realm of performance. 
Adapting to market changes 
The rise of high-performance computing (HPC) and its most recognized branch, Artificial Intelligence (AI), compels 
manufacturers to develop increasingly powerful, compact, and energy-consuming components. In the quest for the most 
eco-efficient infrastructure solutions, the contract signed on January 30 proves that 2CRSi possesses all the necessary 
qualities. To elevate our level of expertise further, it is also imperative to rethink the organizational structure of 
our group. 
Under the leadership of its management, the group will now organize itself around three clearly identified brands. 
 
 . 2CRSi and its R&D team retain the ability to design and manufacture custom servers for our historical 
  clientele with clearly calibrated requirements. 
 . Tranquil IT develops rugged servers and focuses its positioning on Edge Computing. 
 . Adimes remains the agnostic integrator of solutions from all of our strategic partners but also 
  integrates the production and logistics teams serving the entire group. It ensures testing, after-sales service, 
  and all IT services for a local clientele. 
This strategy is clearly aimed at increasing productivity while ensuring cost control for each of the entities. 
Furthermore, other negotiations are currently underway for machines dedicated to AI, primarily through 2CRSi Corp, 
which now represents the majority of the revenue generated by 2CRSi. Here are the projections for this sole subsidiary, 
2CRSi Corporation: 
The contract signed and announced yesterday with a data center operator demonstrates the success of innovations created 
by 2CRSi. Last year, 2CRSi already positioned North America as the main driver of our growth. We are there now. For the 
current fiscal period, and particularly the upcoming semester, 2CRSi has two priority areas: 
 
 . Development of sales focusing on servers for artificial intelligence. 
 . The contract with the data center operator that ensures steady revenues and margins for the next 4 years. 
 
2CRSi is experiencing and will continue to experience robust commercial and industrial development in the coming months 
and years. 
For the ongoing fiscal year, which will last for 16 months and close on June 30, 2024, 2CRSi Corporation is projected 
to have a turnover exceeding USD100 million. The low margin on sales of servers specialized in AI is compensated by their 
significant volume. The goal of returning to profitability is anticipated for this year with an EBITDA forecast of over 
USD3 million, for the sole American subsidiary. 
For the following fiscal years, the sale of solutions for data centers, coupled with a growing share of services, will 
significantly increase the group's results. For 2CRSi Corp, this will translate into an EBITDA exceeding 12% by 2026, 
with a turnover close to USD300 million, of which approximately 60% is already covered by the contract with the American 
data center operator. 
Philippe STEINMETZ, CFO of the 2CRSi group, states, "We will start all processes to ensure that 2CRSi has the financial 
resources necessary for the success of this contract." 
As a reminder, 2CRSi will present its objectives and strategy for the coming months and years today at 11:00 AM. This 
presentation is exclusively reserved for analysts of the French Society of Financial Analysts; you can find it here. 
About 2CRSi: 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces, and markets high-performance, customized, and eco-friendly 
computer servers. In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Group achieved a turnover of 184 million euros. The Group now 
proposes its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed 
on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781), and its securities were 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For more information: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi         Actifin       Actifin 
Alain Wilmouth    Stéphane Ruiz    Michael Scholze 
CEO & President of  Financial      Financial Press Manager 
2CRSi         communication    michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com  sruiz@actifin.fr   01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70    01 80 18 26 33

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces its strategic plan with a strong development focus in the US 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1826539 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1826539 31-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1826539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.