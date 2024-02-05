New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Elsevier Health, a global leader in medical information and data analytics, today launches Complete HeartX, a groundbreaking educational tool designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, the world's first spatial computer. The tool unlocks an immersive and powerful experience that allows users to discover the heart like never before.

Designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, Complete HeartX seamlessly merges the digital and physical world. By being able to explore the heart in stunning detail, users can bridge the gap between theory and practice. Complete HeartX combines detailed 3D models, animations, images, videos, educational scenes and clinical simulations to make learning about the heart engaging and informative. The app is based on Elsevier's evidence-based content including Complete Anatomy, Osmosis and Gray's Anatomy and has been created by Elsevier's experts in anatomy and 3D modeling.

Jan Herzhoff, President of Elsevier Health said, "We are delighted to launch this groundbreaking immersive solution, helping push the boundaries of innovation in health education. Traditional education tools often lack interactivity and fall short in engaging learners, which can be especially problematic when studying something as complicated as the heart. Complete HeartX creates an entirely new experience to clinical learning and combines it with our evidenced-based content so learners can discover cardiac health in a novel way."

Complete HeartX is launching with the pathology for Myocardial Infarction, commonly referred to as a heart attack, in a female patient. The symptoms are very different compared to males - for females, the symptoms are often more vague and more transient, and are under-represented in medical education and therefore often misdiagnosed. By using a female patient, Complete HeartX is addressing this inequity, and helping to raise awareness and understanding of female heart conditions.

The product is designed for learners from any background - it is a valuable tool for medical students and healthcare professionals as well as being accessible for the general public. By better understanding a healthy and unhealthy heart, users can learn how to improve their own cardiac health and wellness.

Complete HeartX allows users a unique and enjoyable learning experience:

Guided Exploration : Explore the healthy human heart and cardiovascular system using detailed 3D models that you can view from any angle, zoom in and out, and manipulate with your hands - you can even hear the heart's sounds and view blood flow and valve movements.

: Explore the healthy human heart and cardiovascular system using detailed 3D models that you can view from any angle, zoom in and out, and manipulate with your hands - you can even hear the heart's sounds and view blood flow and valve movements. Cardiac Conditions : Go beyond the basics and learn about cardiac conditions in detail. See how conditions affect the structure and function of the heart, and learn about the signs, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment using real-life scenarios and simulations.

: Go beyond the basics and learn about cardiac conditions in detail. See how conditions affect the structure and function of the heart, and learn about the signs, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment using real-life scenarios and simulations. Simulation: Experience clinical treatments for cardiac conditions using realistic simulations that mimic the real-world procedures. Perform or observe diagnostic tests using virtual tools.

Complete HeartX is only available on Apple Vision Pro and the experience options can be purchased from the Apple Vision Pro App Store.

About Elsevier Health

For more than 140 years, Elsevier has supported the work of researchers and healthcare professionals by providing current, evidence-based information, that can help empower students and clinicians to provide the best healthcare possible. Growing from our roots, Elsevier Health applies innovation, facilitates insights, and helps drive more informed decision-making for our customers across global health. We support health providers by providing accessible, trusted evidence-based information to take on the infodemic; prepare more future health professionals with effective tools and resources; provide insights that help clinicians improve patient outcomes; deliver healthcare that is truly inclusive; and supports a more personalized and localized healthcare experience.

Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of our innovation, and our teams are committed to creating education and practice solutions that reflect the diversity of our world. Elsevier is helping lay the groundwork for more equitable healthcare worldwide; We bring the same rigor to our digital information solutions as we do to our publishing, allowing us to offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive progress for the benefit of every patient.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

