The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.02.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.02.2024Aktien1 CA0293641068 American Salars Lithium Inc.2 US00848K2006 AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.3 SE0021512134 Redwood Pharma AB4 CA83914U1049 South Pacific Metals Corp.5 CA86101P1018 STLLR Gold Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 FR001400NV51 BNP Paribas S.A.2 US532457CK20 Eli Lilly and Company3 XS2764455619 Koninklijke KPN N.V.4 US775109DF56 Rogers Communications Inc.5 XS2759982064 Benin, Republik6 XS2764425117 CBB International Sukuk Programme Company S.P.C.7 XS2765558635 Linde PLC8 US532457CL03 Eli Lilly and Company9 XS2765559443 Linde PLC10 US260543DK64 The Dow Chemical Co.11 ES0000106759 Comunidad Autónoma del País Vasco12 US532457CM85 Eli Lilly and Company13 US532457CN68 Eli Lilly and Company14 XS2765020180 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB15 DE000LB39BP4 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg16 DE000NLB4ZT6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-17 DE000NLB4ZP4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-18 DE000NLB4ZM1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-19 US775109DE81 Rogers Communications Inc.20 ES0000012M93 Spanien, Königreich21 US260543DJ91 The Dow Chemical Co.22 DE000A14JZ04 Baden-Württemberg, Land23 XS2765559799 Linde PLC24 LU2130768844 Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF25 LU0908500753 Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF26 LU1574142243 Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF27 LU1832418773 Amundi FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed UCITS ETF28 LU1598689153 Amundi MSCI EMU Small Cap ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF29 LU1812092168 Amundi Stoxx Europe Select Dividend 30 UCITS ETF