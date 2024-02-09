

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) announced on Friday that its subsidiary Aptar Digital Health has signed an enterprise agreement with Biogen Inc. (BIIB).



The agreement involves the operation and enhancement of digital health solutions for neurological and rare diseases.



Under the agreement, Biogen will transfer ownership of specific digital health solutions to Aptar Digital Health. Aptar will offer a comprehensive range of services, including product management, design, development, and software application maintenance, secured cloud hosting, and customer and marketing support to Biogen.



Additionally, Biogen and Aptar will collaborate to potentially develop and introduce new digital health solutions for the management of spinal muscular atrophy, Friedreich's ataxia, and lupus in specific countries.



