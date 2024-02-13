Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Partners With Sage University, Bhopal for AIU Esports Championship

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / MOGO - Mobile Global Esports Inc. through its subsidiary MOGO Esports Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the establishment of a new home for the highly anticipated All India University Esports Championship. MOGO has established a partnership with Sage University, Bhopal, for the biggest National University Esports tournament this year. This collaboration is a momentous milestone in the Indian esports arena, to bolster the esports ecosystem within the country.

As one of the leading platforms for esports geeks, MOGO strives to stimulate competitive gaming on a global scale. By providing unequalled gaming experience, MOGO has consistently spearheaded initiatives that unite players, fans, and industry stakeholders. The collaboration with Sage University, MOGO is poised to further solidify its position as a catalyst for the growth and development of esports in India.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a progressive outlook, Sage University shares MOGO's vision of harnessing the power of esports to inspire and empower the next generation of gamers. The All India Inter-University Esports Championship, curated by MOGO in collaboration with the host Sage University, promises to be a landmark event in the Indian esports calendar. Bringing together top university esports teams and talents from across the nation, the championship will display the immense potential of esports as a competitive sport and a platform for personal and professional growth. Mogo has successfully conducted the AIU tournament for the last two years with LPU University and this will be the third consecutive year that MOGO will craft the biggest inter-university esports festival.

"By teaming up with Sage University, we anticipate orchestrating a championship affair that epitomizes the electrifying nature of esports competition amongst universities in India." said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO at MOGO.

The All India Inter-University Esports Championship, will offer participants the chance to compete for prestigious titles, lucrative prizes, and the opportunity to represent their university on a national platform.

