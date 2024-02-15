Senzime: Year-end Report January - December 2023

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Press release: Uppsala, February 15, 2024. Senzime AB (publ):s Year-end report for January - December 2023 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com.

Financial information October - December 2023

Net sales amounted to TSEK 10,850 (4,550), an increase of 138 percent.

Gross margin excl. amortization was 70.8 percent (65.3).

EBITDA amounted to TSEK -34,655 (-37,460).

Earnings per share SEK -0.33 (-0.61).

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, TSEK 151,009 (26,035).

Financial information January - December 2023

Net sales amounted to TSEK 35,754 (14,034), an increase of 155 percent.

Gross margin excl. amortization was 69.8 percent (62.0).

EBITDA amounted to TSEK -116,793 (-118,355).

Earnings per share SEK -1.45 (-1.99).

CEO comment:

The year of commercial breakthrough

2023 was truly a breakthrough year for Senzime. Sales in the last quarter of the year alone reached almost 80 percent of full year 2022 sales. For the full year 2023, sales increased by roughly 150 percent to approximately SEK 36 million. The growth during the year has been driven by large new contracts and increased recurring sensor sales. At the end of the year, our annual run-rate of sales was close to SEK 60 million

In 2023, we sold over 100,000 TetraSens sensors and we have now shipped more than 2,000 TetraGraph systems. The goal is that each TetraGraph eventually generates SEK 50,000 per year in recurring sensor sales. We get there via structured work and during 2023 the reported utilization rate for our key accounts increased by 50 percent.

Our important US-market continues to grow rapidly. During the fourth quarter, sales more than quadrupled compared to 2022. The deals we won during the quarter included a top 10-ranked US university hospital in Eastern US and a major hospital system in the New York metropolitan region.

The gross margin before depreciation strengthened during the quarter to 70.8 percent, compared to 65.3 percent the year before. For the full year, the margin increased to 69.8 percent compared to 62.0 percent in 2022.

Uppsala, February 2024

Philip Siberg, CEO

This press release only contains parts of the full Year-end report release that is published on Senzime's website: www.senzime.com.

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-02-15 07:30 CET.

