Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Launches Suite of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive, In Partnership with Nextech3D.ai

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary AI solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is the current Head of Product Operations for Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai.

This news follows yesterday's press release by parent Company Nextech3D.ai, who announced it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. A large portion of the GPT's and groundbreaking AI-powered algorithms mentioned in Nextech3D.ai's press release live within the Toggle3D platform, which the Company is currently using to assist in scaling the production of 3D models.

Executive leadership for both Company's firmly believe that the AI opportunity is in the early stages. The shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. This transformation is evident as major brands and companies are incorporating 3D models and AR shopping, including Amazon, Walmart, CB2, IKEA, Sephora, Target and more.

The initial suite includes the following GPT's:

GPT 2D image search engine for 3D models that delivers 3D meshes based on 2D images.

that delivers 3D meshes based on 2D images. GPT text based 3D search engine that takes text prompts to provide a 3D mesh based on description. Watch a video demo of the 3D search engine

that takes text prompts to provide a 3D mesh based on description. Watch a video demo of the 3D search engine GPT that detects walls/floors in a 2D image in our proprietary decorator tool. This allows changing the color of your room's walls/floors.

in our proprietary decorator tool. This allows changing the color of your room's walls/floors. GPT that can read a selected portion of a 3D rendering and erase it (Magic Eraser)

Watch a video showcasing the proprietary decorator tool and magic eraser

(Magic Eraser) Watch a video showcasing the proprietary decorator tool and magic eraser GPT Generating textures and PBR materials from text prompts

Watch a video demo of generating textures from text prompts

from text prompts Watch a video demo of generating textures from text prompts GPT Generating PBR maps from texture/color images

from texture/color images GPT Texture expansion : expanding a small patch of structured textures into larger, high-resolution textures.

: expanding a small patch of structured textures into larger, high-resolution textures. GPT Texture generation form patches: Generating a texture from a small patch for unstructured textures (woods, marbles, etc) Watch a video demo of the texture generation from patches

Generating a texture from a small patch for unstructured textures (woods, marbles, etc) Watch a video demo of the texture generation from patches GPT Generative Rendering: Generating alternative renderings/photos from textured and untextured 3D models using text prompts - a tool for ideating alternative designs.

GPT models are designed with user accessibility in mind, allowing for their development without requiring coding expertise. They offer versatility for personal, exclusive business, or general public use. Setting them up is straightforward, using easy-to-understand conversational prompts to convey commands and information, and to choose features like internet searches, image creation, or data analysis.

The initiative is being led by Head of Product Operations for Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai. Hareesh Achi boasts over ten years of experience at leading technology giants Microsoft and Meta, showcasing a profound grasp of the tech industry along with a track record of developing efficient, scalable, and profitable tech operations. Most recently, he spearheaded the product data operations for Meta's Reality Labs, driving the growth of scaled operations across the Reality Labs product range. Before this, Achi played a critical role at Microsoft, managing the multi-billion dollar operations of Bing Ads.

The Company plans on generating revenue by offering its collection of GPT technologies to the public through either a paid subscription model or on a per-use basis, tailored to meet the specific needs of individual users. This strategy opens up significant revenue streams for the Company, given the versatility of its GPTs in handling a wide array of tasks across different applications such as 3D modeling, texturing, AI-generated textures, 3D decorating, enhancing image resolution, and more. These technologies meet the needs of various use-cases, catering to professionals like architects, interior designers, 3D modelers, product designers, product prototyping and product variation, and more.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

