Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of patented 2D-3D Generative AI-powered 3D modeling technologies to major e-commerce brands like Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and Wesfarmers Group's "Bunnings", has announced a collaboration with GlassDollar. This collaboration highlights the demand for Nextech3D.ai's innovative solutions from large corporations-including CAD to 3D texturing, 3D photo rendering, data analytics, generative AI, spatial computing, and 3D cloud hosting. Through this collaboration Nextech3D.ai is participating in the supplier network of GlassDollar, which extends Nextech3D.ai reach to large Corporations, such as Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon and more.

Nextech3D.ai, along with its subsidiaries Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai, is excited to be invited to bring its advanced technologies to this collaboration. This collaboration serves to both enhance GlassDollars product offerings to meet the specific needs of GlassDollar's clients while establishing potential new relationships and revenue streams for Nextech3D.ai.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, stated, "Working with GlassDollar provides a seamless avenue for innovative tech startups like Nextech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai to engage with large enterprises, in a frictionless environment. He continues "GlassDollar's ability to pair our solution directly with large corporations that are looking for the same solution is a breath of fresh air. They have done the hard work of finding a potential customer but they don't stop there…they continue to foster the business relationship by setting up follow up calls and making further introductions all while being professional, diligent and proactive through the entire process. We are thrilled about this collaboration and look forward to fostering a long-lasting relationship.'

After markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024 the company will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results

In February, the Company released the preliminary unaudited results showing strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% with the Company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023.

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2023 results Monday, April 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.



Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results as well as a 2024 business outlook- cost cutting -and cash flow followed by a question and answer period.



Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

2023 Annual revenue growth of 56%

2023 Annual revenue of $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022

70,000 3D models created 12/32/2023.

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 Financial Results

Call Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Participant Details:



North America Toll-Free: (888) 330-2024

North America Toll: (646) 960-0187

International Toll: +1(646) 960-0187

Conference ID: 7778367

Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810085104

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

