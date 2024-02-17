Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters Express Gratitude to Northumberland County Board of Supervisors for Resolution of Support and Confidence

The following was released by Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters:

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2024 / Omega Protein Corporation, together with its fishing partner Ocean Harvesters, extends its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Northumberland County Board of Supervisors for their unwavering support, as evidenced by their recent resolution regarding contributions to the community, operations, and sustainable practices in the Chesapeake Bay.

The resolution acknowledges the deep-rooted tradition of commercial fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, a vital part of Northumberland County's heritage. It recognizes Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters as the county's largest commercial employer, highlighting our contribution to the local economy by providing job opportunities for approximately 260 direct and 250 indirect employees who share a commitment to sustainable fishing.

The resolution also defends our practices against unfounded accusations of overharvesting menhaden, pointing to the absence of scientific data linking our operations to the unfortunate decline in the striped bass population. It supports our practices with findings from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) confirming the sustainability of the menhaden fishery and concluding that sufficient menhaden are left in the water to support their essential ecological role.

The Board's resolution also celebrates Omega Protein's longstanding presence in Northumberland County since 1878, acknowledging our contributions to local events, organizations, and regional economic growth. It commends our environmental consciousness, particularly our recent assistance with a wastewater leak in Cockrell Creek, underscoring our commitment to protecting the environment we operate within.

Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters are proud to be part of Northumberland County and are deeply committed to continuing our legacy of responsible and sustainable fishing practices. We are grateful for the Board of Supervisors' resolution, which not only supports our industry but also recognizes the importance of science-based decision-making in fisheries management.

We look forward to continuing our positive impact on the community, its economy, and its environment, fostering a future where the menhaden fishery continues to thrive as a sustainable and vital part of our local economy and ecological system.

About Omega Protein & Ocean Harvesters

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com.

