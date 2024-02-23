Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters: Supporting Menhaden Science

The following was released by Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters:

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Omega Protein and its fishing partner Ocean Harvesters have long supported research projects that improve understanding of the Atlantic menhaden population and its ecosystem.

For the past eight years, we have been a partner in a National Science Foundation (NSF) Program known as the Science Center for Marine Fisheries (SCEMFIS). The Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences (VIMS) is one of only two host universities for the Science Center.

Since 2016, specific to Atlantic menhaden, SCEMFIS has supported the following projects, all leading to scientific publications and many graduate student theses:

Reproductive Biology and Fecundity of Atlantic Menhaden , Lead Scientists - James Gartland, Robert J. Latour, and Wolfgang K. Vogelbein (VIMS)

, Lead Scientists - James Gartland, Robert J. Latour, and Wolfgang K. Vogelbein (VIMS) A Meta-Analysis of the Impact of Forage Fish Abundance on Predator Productivity, Lead Scientist - Olaf Jensen (Rutgers)

Lead Scientist - Olaf Jensen (Rutgers) Understanding Impacts of Fishing Forage Fish, Lead Scientists - Olaf Jensen (Rutgers) and Robert Leaf (University of Southern Mississippi)

Lead Scientists - Olaf Jensen (Rutgers) and Robert Leaf (University of Southern Mississippi) Design of a Cooperative Winter Pelagic Survey for Atlantic Menhaden in the Mid-Atlantic , Lead Scientist - Genevieve Nesslage (University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science)

, Lead Scientist - Genevieve Nesslage (University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science) Evaluating the Impact of Plus Group Definitions on the Atlantic and Gulf Menhaden Stock Assessments , Lead Scientist - Genevieve Nesslage (University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science) and Robert Leaf (University of Southern Mississippi)

, Lead Scientist - Genevieve Nesslage (University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science) and Robert Leaf (University of Southern Mississippi) Atlantic Menhaden Stock Review, Review of Atlantic Menhaden Ecological Reference Points, Providing for Forage of Atlantic Menhaden, and Review of SEDAR 69 Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment and Ecological Reference Points , Lead PI - Steve Cadrin (University of Massachusetts Dartmouth)

Our contributions to menhaden science go beyond just our work with SCEMFIS. The key component of the model used by NOAA scientists and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) to conduct menhaden stock assessments is derived from the fish landed in Reedville. This data has been successfully used in benchmark stock assessments and assessment updates:

Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment Update (Aug 2022)

(Aug 2022) Atlantic Menhaden Single Species Benchmark Stock Assessment and Peer Review Report (Jan 2020)

(Jan 2020) Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment Update (Aug 2017)

(Aug 2017) SEDAR Stock Assessment Report for Atlantic Menhaden (Jan 2015)

(Jan 2015) Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment Update (Jul 2012)

(Jul 2012) Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment and Review Panel Reports (Mar 2011)

(Mar 2011) Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment Report for Peer Review (Feb 2004)

(Feb 2004) Atlantic Menhaden Stock Assessment Report for Peer Review (Feb 1999)

Omega Protein also supported a Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) study led by Dr. Alexei Sharov of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which involved using a laser to target schools of menhaden in the Bay, and estimating school size by the time for the laser to reflect off the fish. Unfortunately, due to water turbidity issues and airspace restrictions, the project was discontinued.

We are proud of our many contributions to menhaden science over the years, and we will continue to support good research that ensures a healthy fishery now and in the future.

About Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com .

Press Contact:

Stove Boat Communications

contact@stoveboat.com

(202) 333-2628

