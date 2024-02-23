Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters: Committed to Sustainability

The following was released by Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters:

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23 2024 / The menhaden fishery has operated continuously out of Reedville, Virginia for 145 years. As stewards of that legacy, Omega Protein and our fishing partner Ocean Harvesters are committed to responsible operations that will sustain this fishery for generations to come.

In any given year, 99.5 percent of the menhaden spawned are left in the water. Menhaden fishermen harvest just 0.5 percent of the fish spawned each year.

Our commitment is backed up by scientists, regulators and international sustainability experts, who all agree the menhaden fishery is healthy and sustainable.

Menhaden Fishery Earns Top Environmental Sustainability Certification

The successful management of menhaden has been recognized by one of the most prominent international sustainability organizations, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

MSC certification is the gold standard of seafood sustainability and one of the most rigorous and thorough sustainability standards in the world.

The menhaden fishery was certified in 2019 , and was found to be sustainable, have a minimal impact on the environment, and have an effective management system in place.

Scientists Agree: Atlantic Menhaden are Not Overfished

According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), the interstate body that manages the fishery, menhaden is not overfished and is not experiencing overfishing. In fact, it's been decades since menhaden last experienced overfishing. Other measurements of population health, such as levels of menhaden reproduction, are also strong.

The ASMFC actually raised the catch of menhaden by 20 percent before the 2023 season because the health of the population was so strong.

Independent researchers with the Science Center for Marine Fisheries found in 2020 that the fishery has a minuscule impact on the coastwide menhaden population. Their analysis found that an overwhelming percentage of menhaden-99.5 percent-are left in the water to fulfill their ecological role.

About Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com .

Press Contact:

Stove Boat Communications

contact@stoveboat.com

(202) 333-2628

SOURCE: Omega Protein

View the original press release on accesswire.com