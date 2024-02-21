Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Yearly Report - A Year with Profitable Growth

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)

Company Announcement No. 1-2024

Copenhagen, 21 February 2024

Highlights

Growth in every parameter: Group revenue in 2023 was DKK 54.4m (+8% YoY) EBITDA 2023 was DKK 11.3m (+26% YoY) EBT 2023 was DKK 3.1m (+119% YoY) Unique paying users in total 2023 was 177,227 (+18% YoY) Total installs in 2023 was 9.4m (+29% YoY)



CEO Message

2023 has been a strong year at Trophy Games, marked by an 8% growth in a declining global market. We have managed to successfully navigate through a difficult year in the gaming industry that saw mass layoffs at all the major gaming companies and a sudden halt to the COVID-induced investment mania.

Our dedication to the Transport Series bore fruit in 2023 with a notable growth of 34%. Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate continued success by introducing three new releases within this series.

While focusing on enhancing and expanding the ecosystem for the Transport Series, Trophy Games has remained committed to maintaining low expenses - a strategy we have.

Regarding acquisitions, we are gearing up for more strategic moves in the future. In 2023, we purchased two new games from two bankrupt game developers. The acquisition of Transit King Tycoon in Finland holds the particular promise of becoming a bigger game, along with having a code base on which we can develop multiple similar games.

As we embark on 2024, we are facing yet another exciting year. We have our first release in April with Energy Manager, followed by Truck Manager in Q3 - a game we envision could become our biggest game - and the unveiling of Sim Airport (name still needs to be finalized) also in Q3, along with our published game, The Ranchers.

Best Regards,

Søren Gleie

Contacts:

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark