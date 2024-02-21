DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth more than 12 million USD over 5 years with ICT Security Agency in East Africa

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth more than 12 million USD over 5 years with ICT Security Agency in East Africa 21-Feb-2024 / 18:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth more than 12 million USD over 5 years with ICT Security Agency in East Africa Strasbourg (France), the 21^st February 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance energy-efficient computer servers, announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding worth more than 12 million USD over 5 years with an East African country. The MOU concerns the deployment of a sovereign data center to provide researchers, administrations and public sector companies with hosting, computing and storage capacities enabling the development of National IT solutions. 2CRSi will provide a complete infrastructure (CPU, GPU and data storage) integrating more than 600 servers and network equipment. The memorandum of understanding also provides for 2CRSi to train local teams in the deployment and management of Cloud solutions. A training program for server manufacturing will also be carried out in the Strasbourg factory, then on site. Through this protocol, 2CRSi delivers not only a set of hardware, but also skills in the latest Cloud technologies. This new signature confirms the business acceleration observed in recent months by 2CRSi Group, and not only in the United States, but in all regions of the world. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze LLOBERA Financial Communication Financial press relations Head of sruiz@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr Communication 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 investors@2crsi.com 03 68 41 10 70

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI signs USD12m contract in East Africa

