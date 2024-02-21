Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth more than 12 million USD over 5 years with ICT Security Agency in East Africa

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth more than 12 million USD over 5 
years with ICT Security Agency in East Africa 
21-Feb-2024 / 18:36 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
2CRSi announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) worth more than 12 million USD over 5 years with ICT 
Security Agency in East Africa 
Strasbourg (France), the 21^st February 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), leader in the design and manufacturing of 
high-performance energy-efficient computer servers, announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding worth more 
than 12 million USD over 5 years with an East African country. 
The MOU concerns the deployment of a sovereign data center to provide researchers, administrations and public sector 
companies with hosting, computing and storage capacities enabling the development of National IT solutions. 
2CRSi will provide a complete infrastructure (CPU, GPU and data storage) integrating more than 600 servers and network 
equipment. 
The memorandum of understanding also provides for 2CRSi to train local teams in the deployment and management of Cloud 
solutions. A training program for server manufacturing will also be carried out in the Strasbourg factory, then on 
site. Through this protocol, 2CRSi delivers not only a set of hardware, but also skills in the latest Cloud 
technologies. 
This new signature confirms the business acceleration observed in recent months by 2CRSi Group, and not only in the 
United States, but in all regions of the world. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance 
computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its 
innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on 
the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in 
November 2022. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin       Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay       Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication    Financial press relations 
Head of       sruiz@actifin.fr       michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
Communication    01 80 18 26 33        01 56 88 11 14 
investors@2crsi.com 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI signs USD12m contract in East Africa 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1842453 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1842453 21-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842453&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

