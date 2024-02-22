Anzeige
2CRSi SA: Publication of consolidated financial statements from fiscal year 2023-2024

DJ 2CRSi SA: Publication of consolidated financial statements from fiscal year 2023-2024 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Publication of consolidated financial statements from fiscal year 2023-2024 
22-Feb-2024 / 08:41 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of consolidated financial statements from fiscal year 2023-2024 
(16-month financial year ending June 30, 2024) 
Sales acceleration confirmed 
Objective 2023-2024: sales targetting EUR150 million 
Ambition 2025-2026: 
Sales > EUR300 million 
EBITDA margin > 12 
Strasbourg (France), February 22th, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), the leading designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces its decision to publish consolidated financial statements from 
the 2023/2024 financial year. As a reminder, at the Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023, it was decided to 
extend the 2023/2024 financial year to June 30, 2024, i.e. over a period of 16 months. 
This decision comes at a time when the Group is embarking on a new development cycle, illustrated by record orders, 
allowing the company to comfortably set new ambitions for growth and improved margins. 
Following the refocusing achieved with the sale of the Boston distribution business, and the R&D efforts made over the 
last few years, 2CRSi is now in a strong position to take full advantage of the explosion in worldwide demand for 
Artificial Intelligence technology solutions (high-performance servers and hosted computing power) and high value-added 
services. 
This strong position is illustrated by the acceleration in rapid order growth over the past few months, which has 
enabled the Group to rely on an order book, now, at its highest level ever. This situation, unprecedented in the 
Group's history, means that 2CRSi can now expand its scope, with new ambitions boosted by solid visibility it has 
acquired with the market. 
New ambitions 
As a result, 2CRSi is today confident in its ability to generate more than sales of EUR150 million for the 16-month 
interim financial year ending June 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 3% out of the revenues. 
For the 12-month financial year 2025-2026, the Group's ambition to exceed sales of EUR300 million. Achieving this 
ambition should include a gross margin growth, with an EBITDA target of 12% out of the revenues. 
Update on the financial situation at the end of January 2024 
At end-January 2024, gross cash stood at EUR0.2m, compared with EUR2.6m at end-February 2023 and EUR1.7m at end-January 2023. 
It includes: 
- The redemption of convertible bonds in November 2023, for an amount of over EUR1.2 million; 
- Repayment of the loan used to finance the acquisition of Boston Ltd shares in December 2019. The balance of the loan 
has been repaid in full on June 30, 2023 as part of the sale of Boston. The outstanding principal then amounted to EUR9 
million. 
This cash position is already improving with the receipt of customer deposits on orders in the execution phase, 
enabling 2CRSI to meet its obligations over the next 12 months. 
Total indebtedness (including bank overdrafts) stood at EUR13.7 million at the end of January 2024, including EUR8.7 
million in bank borrowings excluding leases. The latter mainly comprise PGEs taken out since 2020. The current portion 
of this debt is EUR6.8 million (including EUR3.7 million in bank loans). 
In addition, in order to meet the new financing needs associated with the current momentum, particularly in the AI 
business, and to seize all future commercial opportunities, 2CRSi is currently seeking new financing, the terms of 
which have not yet been decided. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance 
computer servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its 
innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on 
the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in 
November 2022. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin       Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay       Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication    Financial press relations 
Head of       sruiz@actifin.fr       michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
Communication    01 80 18 26 33        01 56 88 11 14 
investors@2crsi.com 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI-CP-20240222-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1842567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1842567 22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2024 02:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

