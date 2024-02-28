

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2023 declined to 144 million euros or 1.01 euros per share from 161 million euros or 1.14 euros per share last year.



Adjusted profit - Group share was 252 million euros, compared to 265 million euros in 2022.



Revenue was 8.08 billion euros, up 16.6% from the prior year, while it was up 14.0% year on year on a like-for-like basis. The 242 million euros positive scope effect was mainly due to the acquisitions of Marche International, Costa Coffee Poland and Tastes on the Fly at Lagardere Travel Retail, as well as the acquisition of Welbeck Publishing and the consolidation of Ivory Coast subsidiary NEI-CEDA at Lagardere Publishing.



The company said its board has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024 to approve an ordinary dividend of 0.65 euros per share for 2023 to take into account the active investment policy and in an effort to reduce the Group's net debt.



