Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced the signing of a new digital transformation deal with Nuh Digital, to provide BSS stack solutions to enhance the company's operational efficiency and meet current and future market requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228266983/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Nuh Digital is a growing Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), changing the scenario of digital inclusion in Brazil, with the purpose of developing businesses through innovation and intelligent connectivity. Tecnotree's digital marketplace solutions will enable the company to introduce new digital services quickly and cost-effectively.

The full digital stack deployment will include Mediation, Provisioning, BSS Switch (Convergent Billing Solution, Customer Lifecycle Manager, Unified Product Catalog, Enterprise Integration Accelerator), Digital Online Charging System, Wholesale Billing Systems, VoMS, Service Provisioning System, Digital Integration Accelerator, Digital Operations Platform, Workflow/Orchestrator, and Electronic Voucher Distribution, providing an end-to-end digital customer experience. The solutions offer a unified model to enable the rapid rollout of new services, and efficiently manage all services, delivering smoother operations and superior customer experience.

"This partnership with Tecnotree signifies an important step forward for Nuh Digital. As we progress with our digital transformation journey, Tecnotree's scalable solutions will cater to our specific requirements, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency, refined business agility, and improved value and service for our customers.", said Laerte Magalhães, CEO of Nuh Digital.

"We are delighted to partner with Nuh Digital and provide them with our full set of 5G-ready BSS tools," said, Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge digital technologies. Customer experience is an important differentiator, and by adopting Tecnotree's digital BSS stack, Nuh Digital will be able to optimize their operations, ensuring efficient business processes and seamless experiences through the entire customer lifecycle."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com or social media channels LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228266983/en/

Contacts:

Prianca Ravichander, CMO Tecnotree

Email: marketing@tecnotree.com