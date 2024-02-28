Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2024
Everest Global Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2024

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

EG announces that all of the resolutions set out in the notice of General Meeting and brought before the General Meeting held at 11 am today were duly passed.

Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

%

1.

To receive the annual accounts for the period ended 31 October 2022, together with the reports of the directors and auditors.

28,744,301

99.955

0

0

13,019

0.045

2.

To confirm the appointment of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as auditors of the Company.

28,744,301

99.955

0

0

13,019

0.045

3.

To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

28,744,301

99.955

0

0

13,019

0.045

4.

To approve the directors' remuneration policy.

28,744,101

99.994

200

0.001

13,019

0.045

5.

To approve the directors' remuneration report.

28,744,101

99.994

200

0.001

13,019

0.045

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The shareholders at the meeting considered whether any, and if so what, steps should be taken in relation to the value of the Company's net assets having fallen to less than half of its called-up share capital. It was agreed that the Company should address this by continuing with its strategy as set out in the prospectus published on 31 October 2023 and no other steps were necessary. A copy of the General Meeting results will be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.everestglobalplc.com

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

+27 (0)84 6006 001

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Emily Staples

+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897



