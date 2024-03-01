Better Therapeutics and Biotricity Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Better Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTTX) and Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Better Therapeutics: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bttx_access

Biotricity: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/btcy_access

Frank Karbe, CEO of Better Therapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Better Therapeutics stands at the forefront of the prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) industry, offering a groundbreaking approach to managing cardiometabolic diseases, a sector marked by substantial patient populations, deep unmet medical needs, and considerable financial burdens on healthcare systems. BTTX's proprietary platform not only addresses these challenges head-on but also aligns seamlessly with existing treatment paradigms that prioritize behavioral change. Better Therapeutics' FDA-authorized product AspyreRx demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcomes in treating type 2 diabetes (T2D), showcasing the potential of this first-in-class digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) solution to modify disease progression, improve patient health and lower healthcare costs . This presents a win-win for patients, providers, and payers by offering an effective, safe, and accessible treatment option. The digital nature of its products incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques so they can be widely disseminated to large patient populations yet personalized to the individual patient. The company has the potential to develop a portfolio of PDTs for some of the most prevalent diseases in the U.S. at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional therapeutics. This economic advantage, combined with anticipated reimbursement akin to traditional medicines, positions BTTX's offerings as highly attractive, potentially ensuring wide adoption and sustained revenue growth.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Biotricity, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Biotricity is revolutionizing cardiac care with its cutting-edge remote diagnostic and monitoring solutions that cater to a $35 billion total addressable market opportunity. By integrating advanced hardware and proprietary software, Biotricity has established a new paradigm in cardiac care. The Company's robust technology platform and product ecosystem, featuring FDA-cleared smart cardiac monitors, coupled with a comprehensive cloud ecosystem, ensure seamless management of patient health across all stages of cardiac care. Utilized daily by cardiologists across 34 states and 500 centers, Biotricity has captured an 8% market share in cardiology, bolstered by a remarkable 99.2% retention rate and an LTV/CAC ratio of 9. With its strong technological foundation, clear path to profitability, strategic market positioning, and experienced leadership, Biotricity represents a compelling value proposition for investors seeking to capitalize on the rapidly evolving medtech space.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address underlying factors that sustain or worsen cardiometabolic diseases. The Company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for T2D, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics' PDTs is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics' clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com

About Biotricity

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, a sponsored program airing weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com