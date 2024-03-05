Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Its 11th Year Providing the Mobile Command Center Communications at the NABC Convention

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the eleventh year that the NABC Convention, held during the NCAA's Men's Final Four® Tournament, is using the Crexendo Platform ensuring a seamless cloud communication experience off the court while hosting the thousands of coaches, staff, and volunteers attending its annual convention.

During the convention, approximately 3,000 coaches will be in attendance for the nation's premier professional development and networking event for basketball coaches at every level. "The NABC needs a communications system to support the structure and management of the convention so that communications run smoothly and seamlessly during this five-day period.", said Stephanie Whitcher, CFO.

"The Crexendo communications platform ties everything together for us and runs as the command center for operations, communications, logistics, and more during the convention. NABC's ability to leverage the technology from any location facilitates the successful execution of the convention. Things can change in a second, and during our most important time of the year we rely on our valued partner Crexendo to provide their Mobile Command Center." said Stephanie Whitcher, CFO.

"Speed, agility and reliability are just as important off the court as they are on the court," added Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo, Inc. "We're proud to support our partner the NABC; on the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America to deliver communication solutions that allow the NABC and coaching staff to work the way they need to, and deliver the best results for a seamless communications experience."

About NABC

Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The five core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service, education and inclusion. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing that its communications platform ties everything together and runs as the command center for operations, communications, logistics, and more during the convention; (ii) NABC's ability to leverage the technology from any location facilitates the successful execution of the convention and during the most important time of the year for NABC they rely on Crexendo to provide their Mobile Command Center and (iii) believing that Speed, agility and reliability are just as important off the court as they are on the court; (iv) being proud to support our partner the NABC with communication solutions that allow the NABC and coaching staff to work the way they need to, and deliver the best results for a seamless communications experience.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com