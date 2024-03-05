INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Connectivity and the Future of the Modern Data Center Among Key Highlights at DesignCon 2024

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / The future of interconnectivity and the modern data center were on display at DesignCon , the premiere event for chip, board, and systems design engineers. The event took place from Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and welcomed over 5,000 industry professionals to the three-day technical conference and two-day expo.

Designing and meeting the connectivity, power, and data-intensive demands of generative artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other high-speed applications was among the most prevalent topics of conversation on this year's expo floor, as over 160 exhibitors from the industry's leading suppliers of electronics components, testing equipment, and design manufacturing services showcased the latest innovations in semiconductor and high-speed communication systems design architecture. Featured exhibitors including Amphenol, Samtec and TE Connectivity were among those that highlighted solutions for meeting the 224 gigabits per second (Gbps) interconnectivity needed within today's modern data centers.

Over 155 sessions and 14 conference tracks spanning a variety of topic areas including 6G and communications, advanced input/output (I/O design), and power and signal integrity design made up the event's unparalleled educational program, which included keynotes by speakers from The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Nikola Corporation and Northrop Grumman Space.

"Connectivity sits at the heart of DesignCon, both in the technical sense and in the community that continues to grow with each iteration of the event," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Our goal is to continue to serve as the premiere platform for bringing together the industry leaders and suppliers to address the mission-critical challenges facing the electronics and semiconductor design industry."

Tom Coughlin, renowned industry analyst serving as 2024 IEEE President & CEO, opened the event with an outlook for the semiconductor industry, providing the audience with overview of the current regulatory environment, the role engineers play in shaping public policy, and how the emergence of AI and autonomous/electric vehicle (AV/EV) development as well as 5G/6G communications will shape the technological landscape in the United States and across the globe.

Pedro Garcia, the Global Head of Product Development at Nikola, kicked off the second day of technical content by delving into how the company is pioneering zero-energy emissions battery technology and the future for sustainable energy in the automotive space. Garcia served as the featured speaker for this year's edition of Drive World, DesignCon's educational track dedicated to the mission-critical issues and opportunities driving AV and EV design, intelligence, and electronics.

Finally, Jon Arenberg, Chief Mission Architect, Science & Robotic Missions, Civil & Commercial Space at Northrop Grumman Space, captivated the at-capacity crowd on the final day of the event as detailing the process of building and designing the James Webb Telescope, as well as the global effort and operational challenges involved in its ongoing mission to capture and analyze the formation of stars and planetary systems in the wake of the "Big Bang."

To continue to foster the growth and career development of the next generation of engineers, DesignCon launched the 40 Under 40 program, a new initiative designed to offer up-and-coming engineers from across the industry career progression opportunity by providing access to DesignCon's full educational agenda. Honorees were joined by industry experts and mentors at an exclusive breakfast to network and receive career guidance. The DesignCon 2024 40 Under 40 were also acknowledged on stage prior to the second day keynote session.

DesignCon 2025 will return to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Jan. 28-30, 2025. For the latest news and information on the DesignCon 2025 program, please visit www.designcon.com .

