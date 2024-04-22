INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Highlights Onsite Sustainability Efforts in Celebration of Earth Day

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Licensing Expo, the leading event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, highlights sustainable initiatives in honor of Earth Day, including event-wide earth-friendly practices and a presentation on the future of sustainable retail. Over 300 exhibitors are expected at the annual event that will bring together retailers, manufacturers and marketers at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center May 21-23.

Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO of industry education leader Products of Change, will give a presentation titled "Uncover the Future of Sustainable Retail" on Wednesday, May 22, detailing the latest trends and products revolutionizing the retail landscape while minimizing environmental impact. Products of Change will also have a booth presence at Licensing Expo, offering inspiration and resources for companies looking for sustainable and innovative packaging and consumer products. Roundtables will be held at the Products of Change booth on Tuesday May 21 and Wednesday May 22, highlighting strategies for tracking industry carbon emissions and industry innovations from digital product passports to new material technologies.

"We're so excited to partner once again with the brilliant team at Informa Markets to bring Products of Change and our community of pioneering game-changers to Licensing Expo," said Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO and founder of Products of Change. "In line with the show's theme of propelling the global brand licensing industry into the future, we cannot wait to deliver the conversations and innovations that are shaping the sustainable future of business right now, in real time."

In partnership with Delivering Good, Licensing Expo will collect unused and unopened product donated after the show to distribute to organizations that support children and families in need in the local Las Vegas area.

"It is our duty to set the agenda and model the efforts needed from companies to be sustainable," says Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets.?"Our partnerships with industry leaders like Products of Change and Delivering Good have the ability to make an impact on the consumer products and trade show industries globally."

Additional onsite initiatives at Licensing Expo include repurposing of signage, aluminum single-use water bottles, locally sourced food, donating leftover food to the community, and more.

Registration for Licensing Expo is still open - visit www.licensingexpo.com to learn more and to register to attend.

