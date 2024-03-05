Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Record Results

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial highlights:

Total revenue for the year increased 42% year-over-year to $53.2 million.

GAAP net loss for the year of $(0.4) million and non-GAAP net income for the year of $6.6 million.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $14.2 million.

Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $0.1 million and fourth quarter non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 24%, or $2.7 million, to $14.2 million compared to $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 26%, or $1.6 million, to $7.7 million compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 21%, or $0.9 million, to $5.3 million compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 23%, or $0.2 million, to $1.2 million compared to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 69%, or $(31.9) million, to $14.1 million compared to $46.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment contributed $32.7 million of the operating expenses in 2022.

Net Income/(Loss): The Company reported net income of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.00 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(32.6) million, or $(1.33) loss per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million or $0.10 per basic common share and $0.09 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.9 million compared to a loss of $(1.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.7 million compared to $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2023

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 42%, or $15.6 million, to $53.2 million compared to $37.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 52%, or $10.2 million, to $29.7 million compared to $19.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 19%, or $2.9 million, to $18.0 million compared to $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 90%, or $2.6 million, to $5.5 million compared to $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased 27%, or $(20.1) million, to $54.9 million compared to $74.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments contributed $32.7 million in operating expenses during 2022.

Net Income/(Loss): The Company reported a net loss of $(0.4) million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or $(0.01) loss per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $(35.4) million, or $(1.54) loss per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or $0.26 per basic and $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.18 per basic common share and $0.16 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2022

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $1.9 million, compared to a loss of $(2.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $5.7 million compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 was $10.3 million compared to $5.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $3.5 million compared to $(0.4) million used in operating activities in the year ended December 31, 2022. Cash provided by investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $3.7 million compared to $(1.7) million used in investing activities in the year ended December 31, 2022. Cash used in financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $(2.3) million compared to $(0.1) million used in financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Additional highlights:

Crexendo Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Cloud Communications - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the service provider cloud communications platform industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Crexendo with the 2024 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and highlighted outstanding 36% User Surge in 2023 - Nearly Double the Industry Average

Crexendo announced in December that its cloud communication platform now supports over four million end users globally. When Crexendo acquired the NetSapiens platform in June of 2021 there were approximately 1.7 million users on the platform. With additional new licensees deploying Crexendo's platform combined with strong growth from their existing base of over 220 licensees, there are now over 4 million users utilizing the Crexendo NetSapiens platform for their communication needs.

Crexendo announced that its annual User Group Meeting ("UGM"), which took place in October 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona, brought together a record number of industry leaders, innovators, and partners. Crexendo also unveiled new CPaaS or programmable communications capabilities via its API 2.0 release at the UGM.

Crexendo announced in September the launch of its new Generative AI technology features powered by ChatGPT in the Company's Contact Center solution. By harnessing the power of AI and natural language processing, Crexendo's technology will enable real-time conversations that feel natural yet are dynamic enough to respond to complex requests, comments and questions.

Crexendo announced in September its outstanding performance in G2's Fall 2023 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS and CCaaS. In G2's Fall 2023 Reports, the Crexendo® VIP platform for cloud business communications was ranked first for Usability and was honored with the Best Usability award for the third quarter in a row, celebrating its powerful, user-centric features.

Crexendo was named a winner of the Remote Work Pioneer Award, reflecting the value of its solutions for remote and hybrid workplaces. The Company was also named a winner of the Product of the Year Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, for Crexendo's NetSapiens® SNAPsolution UCaaS platform.

Crexendo announced in April that Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage is a new Technology Services Brokerage for its VIP Business Communications Platform®. Jenne joins Crexendo's successful Master Agent Program and is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Crexendo announced in March that Jeffrey ("Jeff") G. Korn has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. In keeping with the Company's long-term management transition plan, previous CEO Steven ("Steve") G. Mihaylo has retired from his position. Additionally, in January 2024, the Board of Directors of Crexendo appointed Jeff Korn as a Class I director of the Board of Directors of the Company and named him as Executive Chairman.

Management Commentary

"I am thrilled with both our annual and fourth-quarter results. The dedication and hard work of our entire team have been instrumental in this success. Despite beginning the year with a cash burn in Q1, we made a significant turnaround, achieving GAAP profitability in the third and fourth quarters, and reporting a non-GAAP net income of $6.6 million for the year. Our strong momentum continued into the fourth quarter, with a 24% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $14.2 million. I am equally pleased to announce that our total annual revenue soared by 42% year-over-year to $53.2 million. These achievements are a testament to our ongoing efforts to grow revenues and enhance our processes and integrate our resources company-wide," stated Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "This year has been a period of transformation, and I am very optimistic about our continued growth. In December we announced our platform had surpassed 4 million users. In 2023, we experienced a 36% surge in user growth, nearly double the industry average, earning us the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award. We remain committed to expanding our Crexendo NetSapiens Platform offerings to further accelerate our growth trajectory."

"In 2023, we paused our acquisitions strategy to focus on achieving operational efficiencies with past acquisitions. Our results demonstrate our strategic approach to selecting accretive acquisition targets, and we anticipate at least one acquisition this year. However, we are equally focused on continuing our double-digit organic growth rate, complemented by growth from strategic acquisitions. We are dedicated to maintaining unparalleled customer service and meeting our customers' needs. I am confident that this will be another exciting year for Crexendo, as we strive daily to enhance shareholder value and establish ourselves as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the industry."

Conference Call

Crexendo management will hold a conference call today, March 5, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss these results.

Company CEO Jeff Korn, CFO Ron Vincent, and President and COO Doug Gaylor will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Dial-in Numbers:

Domestic Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code 368763

Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM Eastern time and reference the Crexendo earnings call.

A replay of the call will be available until March 12, 2024, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 49985.

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

December 31,

2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,347 $ 5,475 Trade receivables, net of allowance of $116 and $131, respectively 3,476 3,297 Contract assets, net of allowance of $85 and $0, respectively 342 318 Inventories 382 679 Equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $56 and $0, respectively 856 635 Contract costs 1,345 841 Prepaid expenses 508 431 Other current assets 35 674 Total current assets 17,291 12,350 Long-term equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $115 and $0, respectively 1,768 1,255 Property and equipment, net 670 3,315 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,009 1,081 Intangible assets, net 23,556 26,725 Goodwill 9,454 9,454 Contract costs, net of current portion 2,273 1,304 Other long-term assets 139 150 Total Assets $ 56,160 $ 55,634

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 769 $ 1,206 Accrued expenses 5,951 4,890 Finance leases 75 95 Notes payable 457 420 Operating lease liabilities 566 363 Income tax payable 53 79 Contract liabilities 2,390 3,338 Total current liabilities 10,261 10,391 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 198 247 Finance leases, net of current portion 23 98 Notes payable, net of current portion 592 2,605 Line of credit - 82 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 473 752 Total liabilities 11,547 14,175

Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)

Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 50,000,000 shares, 26,130,218 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 25,670,773 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 132,888 129,192 Accumulated deficit (88,467 ) (87,946 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 166 187 Total stockholders' equity 44,613 41,459

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 56,160 $ 55,634

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share and share data)



Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022 Service revenue $ 29,668 $ 19,515 Software solutions 18,047 15,148 Product revenue 5,484 2,891 Total revenue 53,199 37,554 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 12,606 6,711 Cost of software solutions 5,627 5,336 Cost of product revenue 3,331 1,637 Selling and marketing 14,671 11,725 General and administrative 13,793 12,904 Research and development 4,860 3,955 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment - 32,678 Total operating expenses 54,888 74,946 Loss from operations (1,689 ) (37,392 ) Other income/(expense): Interest income 2 - Interest expense (115 ) (78 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment 1,459 - Other income 79 1,295 Total other income, net 1,425 1,217

Loss before income tax (264 ) (36,175 )

Income tax benefit/(provision) (98 ) 762

Net loss $ (362 ) $ (35,413 )

Earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (1.54 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (1.54 )

Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,944,748 22,939,514 Diluted 25,944,748 22,939,514

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (362 ) $ (35,413 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,573 2,747 Deferred tax asset - (936 ) Share-based compensation 3,849 4,374 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment - 32,678 Non-cash release of sales tax accrual - (1,435 ) Non-cash operating lease amortization (4 ) (23 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,459 ) - Allowance for credit losses 82 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (164 ) (361 ) Contract assets (109 ) (57 ) Equipment financing receivables (905 ) (616 ) Inventories 297 36 Contract costs (1,473 ) (788 ) Prepaid expenses (77 ) (25 ) Income tax receivable - 11 Other assets 651 (544 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 623 246 Income tax payable (26 ) 55 Contract liabilities (997 ) (360 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 3,499 (411 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (92 ) (289 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 3,792 - Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired - (1,414 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 3,700 (1,703 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on line of credit, net (82 ) 82 Proceeds from notes payable 278 - Repayments made on finance leases (95 ) (110 ) Repayments made on notes payable (2,254 ) (90 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 241 816 Dividend payments (130 ) (462 ) Taxes paid on the net settlement of stock options and RSUs (264 ) (290 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (2,306 ) (54 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (21 ) 175 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,872 (1,993 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 5,475 7,468 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR $ 10,347 $ 5,475

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash used during the year for: Income taxes, net $ (121 ) $ (118 ) Interest expense $ (115 ) $ (78 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information: Stock issued for acquisitions $ - $ 6,326

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Segment Financial Data

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Cloud telecommunications service $ 35,152 $ 22,406 Software solutions 18,047 15,148 Consolidated revenue 53,199 37,554 Loss from operations: Cloud telecommunications services (1,483 ) (3,877 ) Software solutions (206 ) (33,515 ) Total operating loss (1,689 ) (37,392 ) Other income/(expense), net: Cloud telecommunications services 1,359 (71 ) Software solutions 66 1,288 Total other income/(expense), net 1,425 1,217 Loss before income tax benefit/(provision): Cloud telecommunications services (124 ) (3,948 ) Software solutions (140 ) (32,227 ) Loss before income tax benefit/(provision): $ (264 ) $ (36,175 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") net income and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income to be an important indicator of overall business performance because it allows us to evaluate results without the effects of share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) before interest expense, interest income and other expense/(income), the gain/(loss) on the sale of property and equipment, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, provision/(benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We also believe use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period, as well as across companies.

In our March 5, 2024 earnings press release, furnished on Form 8-K, we included Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The terms Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

they do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the SEC, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 61 $ (32,601 ) $ (362 ) $ (35,413 ) Share-based compensation 737 1,612 3,849 4,374 Acquisition related expenses - 24 1 55 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment - 32,678 - 32,678 Amortization of intangible assets 792 786 3,169 2,435 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,590 $ 2,499 $ 6,657 $ 4,129 Non-GAAP earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,072,529 24,423,030 25,944,748 22,939,514 Diluted 28,314,527 26,633,630 27,792,813 25,783,179





Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 61 $ (32,601 ) $ (362 ) $ (35,413 ) Depreciation and amortization 878 885 3,573 2,747 Interest expense 4 21 115 78 Gain on sale of property and equipment - - (1,459 ) - Other, net (42 ) 31,102 (79 ) 31,383 Income tax provision 17 (447 ) 98 (762 ) EBITDA 918 (1,040 ) 1,886 (1,967 ) Acquisition related expenses - 24 1 55 Share-based compensation 737 1,612 3,849 4,374 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,655 $ 596 $ 5,736 $ 2,462

