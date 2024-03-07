Senzime wins its largest US deal to date from leading Houston based university hospital system

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in precision-based patient monitoring solutions, today announces its largest hospital win to date. The leading Houston-based university hospital system win consists of more than 250 TetraGraph systems for use at multiple hospitals with planned use on up to 100,000 patients per year.

"This is our most significant commercial milestone in the US market so far. We continue to demonstrate that our TetraGraph system is the quantitative neuromuscular monitor of choice for leading hospital systems. Wins like this are not just the result of our superior solutions but also the dedication of our clinical and commercial teams with the ability to support larger-scale implementations. I anticipate the cumulative revenue of deals like this to exceed 50 MSEK over the first five years and with further leverage potential beyond that. The win serves as a very important reference as we further penetrate the US market with our leading solutions", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The TetraGraph is an advanced neuromuscular monitoring system used by anesthesiologists at over 200 leading hospitals across the globe to help improve patient safety during and after surgery. The TetraGraph meets the requirements of the new US and European clinical guidelines. The system accurately guides clinicians to secure the right dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists, as well as indicate when it is safe to allow patients to breathe on their own again after surgery.

The win is the result of a comprehensive clinical and competitive product evaluation with the potential to be used on 100,000 patients per year.

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

