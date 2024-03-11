Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform Powers Reinvent Telecom's Next-Generation Communications & Collaboration Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, and Reinvent Telecom today announced that Crexendo's Award Winning NetSapiens Platform has been chosen to power Reinvent's next generation white label UC&C (Unified Communications & Collaboration) offering to its community of reseller partners.

"We're thrilled to partner with Crexendo on the rollout of Reinvent's new unified communications and collaboration platform," said Bill Bryant, President of Reinvent Telecom and Saddleback Communications.

David Ansehl, Direct of Channels at Reinvent, added: "The addition of Crexendo's NetSapiens platform offers our reseller partners next-generation capabilities, flexibility and cost-efficiencies that can help them to grow their white-label wholesale or cobranded cloud communications businesses."

"We are pleased to have been selected to be the driving force behind Reinvent's Next-Gen UC&C services. We're not just providing tools; we're offering a transformative suite of resources that empowers reseller partners to navigate and excel in the dynamic and ever-changing world of cloud communications. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation," added Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo, Inc. "The synergy between Crexendo and Reinvent is more than a collaboration; it is a shared commitment to shaping the future of communications. Together, we are architects of change, paving the way for reseller partners to survive and thrive in a market that demands adaptability and innovation."

About Reinvent Telecom?

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and cobranded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP Trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on a proven platform and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at www.reinventtelecom.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

