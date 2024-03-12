CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Wins Globee Cybersecurity Product Award for AZT PROTECT

AZT PROTECT wins prestigious Globee® Award less than six months after Launch

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has announced that its breakthrough solution for protecting Operational Technology (OT) environments, AZT PROTECT, has won a prestigious Globee® Award. AZT PROTECT was named "Silver Winner" in the "Operational Technologies Security" category in the 2024 edition of the Globee Awards for Cybersecurity, just six months after the product was launched.

This patented, AI-powered solution is being deployed in critical application environments across industry sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, and utilities. It stops the sophisticated nation state-based attacks that today's leading cybersecurity solutions are failing to address.

This new award recognizes AZT PROTECT's unique ability to:

Proactively protect OT environments by automatically identifying and blocking attacks before they cause harm.

Keep operations up and running without impact during attacks - avoiding what happened to United Healthcare in the recent cyberattack that caused widespread disruption across the entire US healthcare system[1].

Deploy across entire sites within minutes without taking any production lines offline.

Remain impossible to disable - as happened to the leading cloud-based next-generation AV (NGAV) solutions during the SolarWinds attack.

AZT PROTECT is an AI-driven agent that protects critical applications, and the devices on which they run, from being harmed by attacks. The solution's patented approach stops the techniques attackers use to exploit vulnerabilities, as well as any form of adulteration/manipulation to the applications running on a protected device. It also allows approved applications to be locked down in order to block any unapproved applications from running, including any form of ransomware or zero-day malware. It stops the techniques used in sophisticated supply chain and nation state-based attacks, which have proliferated in recent years.

"We are honored that our AZT PROTECT solution has been selected as one of the world's best cybersecurity products by the Globee judging committee," says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "AZT PROTECT takes over where other solutions come up short, automatically stopping the new type of attacks that have emerged this decade that others miss, and before they can execute. It also ensures companies can comply with the SEC's new rules forcing reporting of 'material breaches' - providing proof that a given breach did not cause material harm and therefore does not require an 8K filing."

For further information on this award-winning solution please visit: https://www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions,?a business?of?CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more?effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to?substantially?improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at?ARIACybersecurity.com.

CONTACT:

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

Gary Southwell

info@ariacybersecurity.com

[1] https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/07/unitedhealth-working-to-restore-change-healthcare-systems-by-mid-march-company-says.html

SOURCE: CSP Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com