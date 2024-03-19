INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: DesignCon Highlights 2024 Best Paper and Engineer of the Year Award Winners

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / DesignCon, the premiere event for chip, board and systems design engineers, announces the winners of the 2024 Best Paper Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to the educational goals of the DesignCon program as well as the 2024 Engineer of the Year, honoring excellence in engineering and new product advancements at the chip, board or system level.

The 2024 DesignCon "Engineer of the Year," Casey Morrison, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Astera Labs, was selected by industry peers for his exemplary track record of product innovation and ushering in system level improvements in the industry. Morrison and his Astera Labs co-founders have brought innovation into the development and testing of chips, being the first semiconductor company to develop complex SoCs entirely on the cloud. Committed to engineering products that solve real-world problems, Morrison's pioneering work in semiconductor-based, high-speed connectivity solutions has become particularly important for AI and high-speed computing.

Casey Morrison, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Astera Labs

Morrison, instrumental in guiding the industry through the transition from 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) Ethernet to 800Gbps Ethernet and 8Gbps PCI Express (PCIe) to 32Gbps Compute Express Link (CXL), is a regular presenter at DesignCon since 2013 and has collaborated with early adopters of the 25Gbps Ethernet. Morrison has also co-authored multiple papers and articles alongside industry giants including Dell, Huawei, Keysight, Xilinx, Texas Instruments and more.? Morrison has vowed to further support the educational and technical community by donating the $1,000 Engineer of the Year Award grant he received to the Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) department at the University of Florida.

"DesignCon is the place where we not only look toward the future and what innovations are on the horizon, but also look back at some of the great work that has been done by the best and brightest," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director. "We commend every winner and finalist from each category and recognize them for their relentless innovation and collaborative spirit. Their dedication to the industry continues to reshape our business and is the backbone of modern technology."

DesignCon Best Paper Awards honor outstanding contributions to the educational goals of the DesignCon program and acknowledge the authors as leading practitioners in semiconductor and electronic design.

The 2024 Best Paper Award Winners:

200+ Gbps Ethernet Forward Error Correction (FEC) Analysis,?Cathy Ye Liu, Broadcom Inc.

A Heuristic Approach to Assess Anisotropic Properties of Glass-reinforced PCB,?Lambert (Bert) Simonovich, Lamsim Enterprises Inc.

A Novel PCB Footprint for Double-Sides Press-fit Stacked Optical Module Application,?authors from Cisco Systems Inc.

Are 1.0 mm Precision RF Connectors Really Required for 224 Gbps PAM4 Verification?, authors from Samtec Corporation, University of L'Aquila and Keysight Technologies.

Design, Simulation, and Validation Challenges of a Scalable 2000 Amp Core Power Rail, authors from Picotest.com, Signal Edge Solutions, Keysight Technologies, Broadcom Semiconductors and Monolithic Power Systems.

Impact of Finite Interconnect Impedance Including Spatial and Domain Comparison of PDN Characterization,?authors from Amazon, Cadence, Samtec, Oracle and consultant Mario Rotigni.

Practical SI EM Simulator using Neural Language Models,?authors from Missouri S&T, Zhejiang University and Cisco.

System Design Methodology, Simulation and Silicon Validation of a 224Gbps Serial Link, authors from Synopsys.

In tandem with the Best Paper Awards, the?Early-Career Best Paper Award, first?introduced in 2020, celebrates excellence amongst emerging professionals as new-starters within the first seven years of their career and aims to encourage engineering growth and development through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The 2024 Early-Career Best Paper Award Winner:

Applying Techniques of Transfer and Active Learning to Practical PCB Noise Decoupling, authors from Hamburg University of Technology, Celestica, and d-Matrix Corp.

DesignCon Best Paper Awards recipients are selected through a two-step process, beginning with the review by the DesignCon Technical Program Committee where the papers are rated based on quality, relevance, impact, originality and minimal commercial content. Winners are then chosen from the finalists based on the quality of their presentations as judged by the attendees during the conference. The full list of winning papers and contributing authors can be found at the DesignCon Best Papers Awards page .

DesignCon will return to celebrate its 30th?anniversary at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Jan. 28-30, 2025. For the latest news and information on the DesignCon 2025 program, please visit www.designcon.com .

