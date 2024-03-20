Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781
Frankfurt
20.03.24
09:19 Uhr
3,790 Euro
-0,040
-1,04 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.03.2024 | 18:16
160 Leser
2CRSi SA 
2CRSi announces that its subsidiary 2CRSi UK Ltd T/A Tranquil IT has signed a contract for 500 + servers with one of 
its existing customers. 
20-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
2CRSi announces that its subsidiary 2CRSi UK Ltd T/A Tranquil IT has signed a contract for 500 + servers with one of 
its existing customers. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Manchester (UK), March 20, 2024, 2CRSI UK Ltd, a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged industrial computers, 
announces that it has secured a new contract to manufacture over 500 rugged servers from its customer. 
 
This customer is an innovative mega-structure entertainment company that is revolutionizing the sports experience by 
combining cutting-edge technology with the pleasure of play. With its dazzling success in the US market, they are 
expanding internationally, bringing their innovative concept to many countries around the world, attracting a wide 
audience and helping to popularize the sport in many regions. 
 
"This news confirms our decision to focus on a niche in the industrial computing segment where we are clearly one of 
the technology leaders. Secondly, I'm very proud that our high-end industrial products help our customers at all times 
to overcome the difficulties associated with their application in harsh conditions and environments", says Alain 
Wilmouth, founder and CEO of 2CRSI. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance IT 
servers. By acquisition in 2018, Tranquil PC joined the group and was renamed 2CRSi UK Ltd. 2CRSI UK Ltd. designs and 
manufactures industrial computers for harsh and demanding environments at its Manchester, UK factory under the 
"Tranquil IT" brand. Proudly made in Great Britain. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                 Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                 Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication              Financial press relations 
Communication    foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr           michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33                  01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces a contract for more than 500 Tranquil IT rugged servers 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1863545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1863545 20-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

