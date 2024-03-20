DJ 2CRSi announces that its subsidiary 2CRSi UK Ltd T/A Tranquil IT has signed a contract for 500 + servers with one of its existing customers.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi announces that its subsidiary 2CRSi UK Ltd T/A Tranquil IT has signed a contract for 500 + servers with one of its existing customers. 20-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi announces that its subsidiary 2CRSi UK Ltd T/A Tranquil IT has signed a contract for 500 + servers with one of its existing customers. Manchester (UK), March 20, 2024, 2CRSI UK Ltd, a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged industrial computers, announces that it has secured a new contract to manufacture over 500 rugged servers from its customer. This customer is an innovative mega-structure entertainment company that is revolutionizing the sports experience by combining cutting-edge technology with the pleasure of play. With its dazzling success in the US market, they are expanding internationally, bringing their innovative concept to many countries around the world, attracting a wide audience and helping to popularize the sport in many regions. "This news confirms our decision to focus on a niche in the industrial computing segment where we are clearly one of the technology leaders. Secondly, I'm very proud that our high-end industrial products help our customers at all times to overcome the difficulties associated with their application in harsh conditions and environments", says Alain Wilmouth, founder and CEO of 2CRSI. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. By acquisition in 2018, Tranquil PC joined the group and was renamed 2CRSi UK Ltd. 2CRSI UK Ltd. designs and manufactures industrial computers for harsh and demanding environments at its Manchester, UK factory under the "Tranquil IT" brand. Proudly made in Great Britain. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication Financial press relations Communication foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

2CRSI announces a contract for more than 500 Tranquil IT rugged servers

Company: 2CRSi SA
32, rue Jacobi-Netter
67200 Strasbourg
France
Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70
E-mail: investors@2crsi.com
Internet: www.2crsi.com

