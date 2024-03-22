The "2024 Biopharmaceutical Sponsor Interaction with Clinical Site Networks Pulse Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biopharmaceutical clinical development landscape is dynamic and continually evolving. While global CROs service much of the biopharma industry's clinical development needs, Clinical Site Networks are playing an increasingly important role in helping biopharma sponsors and CROs reach their clinical trial objectives.

This report, which draws on perspectives of 63 North American and European biopharma industry professionals, looks at how biopharma sponsors are interacting with clinical site networks today as well as their expectations over the next 1-2 years. It also explores how biopharma sponsors' outsourcing dollars are being spent across their external partners including CROs, Site Networks and Academia. Finally, the report identifies the benefits of sponsors partnering directly with Clinical Site Networks, vs. accessing them through a CRO partner.

The analysts also provides commentary and interpretation of the data, which reflects more than 30 years of experience consulting to many of the leading global biopharmaceutical companies, clinical development CROs, and CRO industry analysts.

