INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Opens Upgraded Meetings Platform to Drive Purposeful Connections and Facilitate Thousands of Meetings

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Licensing Expo, the world's leading event dedicated to licensing, brand extension and collaborations, today opens its new and enhanced Meetings Platform for the upcoming annual event taking place May 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Meetings Platform, first launched in 2016, is a critical part of the Licensing Expo experience, facilitating connections ahead of the event and helping visitors and exhibitors to maximize time and productivity while at the show. Sponsored by The Brand Liaison, the platform boasts significant upgrades for 2024 making it easier than ever for customers to search for specific brands and intellectual property (IP), find companies and individuals, and book meetings.

"Licensing Expo is the premier meeting place for the entire industry, and it is with no surprise that last year there were over 250,000 searches and more than 6,800 meetings booked via the Meetings Platform, the highest to date," shares Anna Knight, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group. "This year's enriched platform further deepens the pre-show experience, guiding meetings and connections with ease. The platform is also the best discovery tool to find unique and emerging IP from all over the world, so you are not just relying on the brands you already know. Over 5,000 brands will be showcased at this year's event, providing something truly for every product and retail space."

Once registered, visitors and exhibitors gain immediate access to the platform and can start booking meetings before schedules fill up. Augmentations this year include new search capabilities by geographic location and IP category; session filters for first time attendees and new exhibitors; calendar syncing; ability to view contact information of company representatives prior to the start of the Expo and so much more. Licensing Expo participants may also purchase opening night party tickets directly through the platform and add seminars and keynotes to their calendar, making it the ultimate planning tool for a valuable visit.

"Finally, all in one place show planning!? No more multiple calendars for all our meetings - navigating personal inboxes, company schedules, appointments, seminars, matchmaking and managing different time zones…the new Licensing Expo Meeting Platform solves all of this and more," exclaims Steve Heller, President, The Brand Liaison. "Thank you, Licensing Expo team!"

Over 300 exhibiting companies including Paramount, LEGO, Warner Bros. Discovery, Coca-Cola, The Walt Disney Company, BBC Studios, Beanstalk, Mattel, Crunchyroll, Minecraft, Air Force, Amazon MGM Studios, CD Projekt Red, Airstream, Laika Studios, NASCAR and Nintendo will all be exhibiting, and are actively looking for new connections to advance business.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to register early and leverage the platform in advance of the show with regular weekly updates.

To gain access to the Meetings Platform, you must be registered for Licensing Expo. Visit www.licensingexpo.com to sign-up and access the most up to date list.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter and Instagram .

About Global Licensing Group?

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe , Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global . Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.???

