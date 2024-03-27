INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Loud Luxury Confirmed for First Official Closing Night Party at Licensing Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Licensing Expo , the world's leading event (May 21-23, Mandalay Bay Convention Center), dedicated to licensing, brand extension and collaborations,?unveils the inaugural Licensing Expo Closing Night Party with confirmed performance from international touring music duo Loud Luxury.

Loud Luxury , Canadian-born Los Angeles-based music group duo, Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Paceon known for several independent releases and remixes, including the smash hit "Body," are global icons. The song "Body" is certified diamond in Canada and multi-platinum across 9 countries, accumulating over 1.5 billion streams across all platforms. Since then, the duo released other hit singles such as "Love No More" and "I'm Not Alright," collaborating with top artists from around the world, totaling over 400 million streams.

Renowned for upbeat house music, Loud Luxury sets the stage for the close of an epic Licensing Expo this year themed with "brands at play," as hypnotic dance energy brings the week to a finish at the contemporary Vegas Hakkasan Nightclub to conclude the Expo in style. VIP entry begins at 10:30 p.m. May 23 offering complimentary admission until 1 a.m. with proof of show badge.

Licensing Expo continues to add more brand-new events and editions in honor of the theme of play, as guests are welcome to participate throughout the event campus to connect, meet, discover and deepen relationships across all the memorable and enticing experiences.

"We are committed to delivering the amusement and interconnected experience of play to life within our reimagined campus throughout the week, as this will truly be an event to remember," exclaims Anna Clarke, SVP Licensing, Informa Markets. "Loud Luxury embodies the energy as well as the caliber of talent and entertainment our events bring to entertain, excite and connect our industry together."

Licensing Expo invests in the full floor-to-floor experience across the campus of the show creating touch points through after-hours events and continued connections, even after the show closes, making the most of the Vegas occasion. Continuing across the value of the reinvention of the final day of Licensing Expo, guests are encouraged to leverage the full range of opportunities available to network from before-start to after-finish and soak in all the magic of relationship building Licensing Expo is known to offer. The Opening Night Party will also take place May 21, at the Daylight Beach Club, with talent to be announced.

The Music and Entertainment industries are core categories driving the $340.8 billion licensing market as key agents including Epic Rights, TreImage LLC, Opry Entertainment Group, CAA, Bravado, A Ceremony of Roses, Sony Music Entertainment (SME), among others will represent well-known performers, artists and musicians on the show floor.

Licensing Expo 2024 welcomes over 200+ companies in the licensing and brand extension industry such as Netflix, Hasbro, Paramount, Mattel, LEGO, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, Riot Games, TETRIS and NBCUniversal.

For more information to attend the Official Closing Party at Licensing Expo please visit LicensingExpo.com. ?

