Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at The LD Micro Invitational XIV

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024.

Doug Gaylor, President, and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer will be available for individual 1x1 meetings with investors. They will be highlighting the company's growth and results.

Crexendo is scheduled to present on Tuesday April 9th at 4:30 in Track 1. Please reach out to Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

Crexendo invites interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually at https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

For further information on Crexendo:

Crexendo

Doug Gaylor

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

