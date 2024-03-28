INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: JLC LIVE New England Draws Nearly 9,000 Industry Professionals to Learn from Expert Builders and Discover Products Shaping the Dynamic Residential Construction Sector

Demonstrations on the show floor offered first-hand learning of new techniques and applications to increase longevity and health of homes.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / JLC LIVE, New England's largest and most comprehensive residential construction event, took place last week, March 21-23, for three days of conference education and two days of exhibits at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The annual tradeshow hosted more than 260 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest innovations plus more than 40 classroom-style business education sessions, bringing the latest practices and technologies to the forefront of the industry.

JLC LIVE hosted its first-ever keynote address, sponsored by TimberHP, with renowned building science expert, Joe Lstirubek, Principal at the Building Science Corporation, focusing on advancing the building industry and adapting to changes in energy flows, equipment and materials. A full audience with standing room only, Lstirubek engaged hundreds of construction professionals providing unique insights and science-backed statistics from the past several decades, recognizing the evolving construction landscape. Additional conference education sessions featured jobsite management, construction skills and techniques, business operations and sales and design. The all-new Spanish education program offered classroom sessions on business administration, estimates, licenses and regulations, and technical clinics focused on framing and window installation best practices.

The most anticipated component of the event, live Building Clinics, covered a range of topics including drywall, high performance, air quality, deck building, window installation, stair building and building technology. Construction experts shared new product advancements to enhance traditional building methods, drawing large crowds of contractors, remodelers and home builders to learn directly from the expert builders throughout the engaging displays.

"The education sessions, keynote and show floor were all packed to the brim with construction professionals eager to connect with industry leaders to gain the tangible skills needed to build better and longer lasting homes," remarks Sue Pino, Show Director of JLC LIVE. "The enthusiasm and curiosity at this year's event was remarkable and is a strong testament to the hard-working residential construction professionals dedicated to perfecting their crafts, ultimately resulting in high-performing and more durable homes that we trust and live in."

Companies on the show floor also presented new techniques and processes through exhibitor-led demonstrations. Among the companies participating were Andersen Windows & Doors, showcasing window and door solutions, Simpson Strong-Tie presented safer and stronger decking and VERSATEX Building Products showed Xceed lap siding installation used for exterior building, displaying innovative and essential processes for contractors in the home improvement and remodeling sectors, estimated to reach $485 billion in spending in 2024.

For additional opportunities to connect with leading experts and companies, this year, the all-new residential construction event, Build Show LIVE arrives at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, November 7-9, 2024. Organized by Informa Markets in collaboration with The Build Show, founded by Matt Risinger of Risinger Build, Build Show LIVE will focus on high quality homebuilding and building science.

"Prepare for an unparalleled experience at Build Show LIVE, bringing experts from JLC LIVE and the Build Show together for a brand-new show in the South. Build Show LIVE will deliver cutting-edge education tailored for like-minded home builders, contractors, remodelers and architects alike. Join us for the groundbreaking event, meticulously crafted in collaboration with the industry's leading building science experts." - Matt Risinger, CEO, Risinger Build and Founder of The Build Show.

Registration for Build Show LIVE opens in June, visit www.buildshowlive.com for more information and to stay up to date on announcements.

About JLC LIVE

JLC LIVE is the most anticipated trade event of the year for residential construction. Remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other trade professionals learn from the leading industry experts through live on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and classroom-style conference sessions. Follow JLC LIVE on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for the most up-to-date information.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Portwood

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com