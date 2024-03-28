Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 189,167 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 549.755p. The highest price paid per share was 552.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,143,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,306,608. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

17

549.600

15:59:33

336

549.600

15:58:35

228

549.800

15:57:22

382

550.000

15:56:37

250

550.000

15:56:37

344

550.000

15:56:37

137

550.000

15:56:37

1431

550.000

15:55:05

1626

550.200

15:54:48

184

549.600

15:51:34

1176

549.600

15:51:34

762

549.400

15:48:31

838

549.400

15:48:31

440

549.600

15:46:06

726

549.600

15:46:06

457

549.600

15:46:06

391

549.600

15:44:58

1300

549.600

15:44:58

489

549.600

15:40:38

1053

549.600

15:40:38

1473

549.800

15:40:37

19

549.800

15:36:37

1525

549.800

15:36:37

1357

549.800

15:33:20

1243

550.000

15:29:16

157

550.000

15:29:16

1407

550.400

15:26:25

232

550.400

15:26:25

454

550.600

15:24:19

1028

550.600

15:24:19

1627

551.000

15:23:57

179

551.200

15:18:43

853

551.200

15:18:43

176

551.200

15:18:43

72

551.200

15:18:43

186

551.200

15:18:43

161

551.000

15:17:40

1253

551.000

15:17:40

919

551.200

15:17:40

840

551.200

15:17:40

1426

551.200

15:17:16

194

550.200

15:11:07

1458

549.200

15:08:20

109

549.400

15:08:20

42

549.400

15:08:20

1300

549.400

15:08:20

1537

549.600

15:06:07

1506

550.000

15:01:47

1587

550.400

15:01:15

1394

550.200

14:59:16

1482

550.000

14:53:44

1429

550.200

14:53:43

134

550.200

14:53:42

1411

550.400

14:53:41

464

550.600

14:53:31

742

550.200

14:50:08

618

550.200

14:50:08

1015

549.800

14:45:06

604

549.800

14:45:06

809

550.200

14:45:06

484

550.200

14:45:06

1154

550.200

14:45:06

269

550.200

14:45:06

124

550.200

14:45:06

306

550.200

14:45:06

441

550.200

14:44:35

1576

549.600

14:40:48

317

549.800

14:38:08

1138

549.800

14:38:08

145

549.800

14:37:15

581

549.000

14:33:30

795

549.000

14:33:30

1641

548.400

14:29:37

749

549.200

14:25:47

79

549.200

14:25:47

119

549.200

14:25:47

408

549.200

14:25:47

1065

549.200

14:22:18

553

549.200

14:22:18

567

550.000

14:19:26

770

550.000

14:19:26

62

550.200

14:19:25

594

550.200

14:19:25

237

550.200

14:19:25

1

550.200

14:19:25

750

550.200

14:19:25

1405

550.200

14:19:25

411

550.600

14:15:33

597

550.600

14:15:33

566

550.600

14:15:33

1341

550.800

14:12:28

193

550.800

14:12:28

995

551.400

14:05:56

554

551.400

14:05:56

1488

551.600

14:05:56

1631

552.000

14:05:14

674

552.000

14:03:04

1014

552.000

14:03:04

788

551.400

14:01:06

1410

551.600

13:57:33

1051

551.200

13:55:35

70

551.200

13:55:35

246

551.200

13:52:54

1367

551.400

13:51:11

263

551.400

13:51:11

1120

551.600

13:50:17

372

551.600

13:50:17

580

551.600

13:50:17

1554

551.800

13:50:15

1589

551.000

13:46:10

1300

551.200

13:46:06

207

551.200

13:46:06

116

551.200

13:46:06

143

551.200

13:46:06

122

551.200

13:37:30

1433

551.200

13:37:30

769

551.400

13:37:29

760

551.400

13:37:29

1653

551.400

13:35:01

1544

551.600

13:35:01

619

550.600

13:31:16

725

550.600

13:31:16

283

551.000

13:27:43

1302

551.000

13:27:43

93

551.200

13:27:28

1271

551.200

13:27:28

711

551.400

13:19:07

883

551.400

13:19:07

1384

551.000

13:12:06

1518

551.200

13:09:06

484

550.800

12:59:05

143

550.800

12:59:05

719

550.800

12:59:05

266

550.800

12:59:05

1845

550.800

12:59:05

1371

550.000

12:45:43

868

549.800

12:42:21

738

549.800

12:42:21

160

549.000

12:32:07

594

549.000

12:32:07

143

548.800

12:32:07

594

548.800

12:32:07

1416

549.000

12:32:07

84

549.000

12:31:03

1102

549.600

12:23:07

512

549.600

12:23:07

1549

549.800

12:14:35

1435

550.400

12:06:10

1585

550.800

12:00:00

1640

550.800

11:52:50

1456

550.800

11:49:08

1518

551.000

11:43:40

1356

549.000

11:33:35

1347

548.600

11:31:00

106

548.000

11:26:20

1300

548.000

11:26:20

1322

551.400

11:19:02

305

551.400

11:19:02

1542

551.200

11:14:59

1584

551.600

11:13:54

1474

551.200

11:02:20

982

551.400

10:58:23

339

551.400

10:58:23

1371

551.600

10:51:13

270

551.400

10:45:50

72

551.400

10:45:50

1147

551.400

10:45:50

1545

550.800

10:38:10

1626

549.800

10:30:07

1460

551.000

10:23:30

1391

551.600

10:20:05

364

551.800

10:19:09

100

551.800

10:19:09

1597

552.200

10:19:09

1557

552.400

10:09:08

1325

552.800

10:04:59

1336

552.400

10:01:25

1423

552.200

09:59:12

1803

552.400

09:57:13

1489

551.800

09:49:30

1559

550.400

09:38:59

1334

550.600

09:35:11

1616

550.600

09:29:26

1325

549.600

09:23:22

387

549.600

09:20:49

981

549.600

09:20:49

334

548.800

09:17:50

750

548.800

09:17:50

1414

548.800

09:17:50

1443

547.600

09:15:06

1569

546.200

09:00:37

776

545.800

08:57:05

592

545.800

08:57:05

1469

545.600

08:51:40

1575

546.200

08:50:20

261

546.000

08:45:10

1062

546.000

08:45:10

381

546.400

08:38:23

1075

546.400

08:38:23

1506

546.000

08:37:02

1325

543.800

08:33:10

1319

544.200

08:26:24

316

544.000

08:22:55

1186

544.000

08:22:55

177

543.400

08:18:04

1234

543.400

08:18:04

1547

544.200

08:16:17

1179

544.400

08:14:54

137

544.400

08:14:54

1579

543.600

08:08:25

1115

546.000

08:07:39

395

546.000

08:07:39

1113

545.200

08:04:02

485

545.200

08:04:02

1425

544.200

08:01:33

1442

544.200

08:01:33


