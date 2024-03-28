Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
28 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 189,167 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 549.755p. The highest price paid per share was 552.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 543.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,143,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,306,608. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
17
549.600
15:59:33
336
549.600
15:58:35
228
549.800
15:57:22
382
550.000
15:56:37
250
550.000
15:56:37
344
550.000
15:56:37
137
550.000
15:56:37
1431
550.000
15:55:05
1626
550.200
15:54:48
184
549.600
15:51:34
1176
549.600
15:51:34
762
549.400
15:48:31
838
549.400
15:48:31
440
549.600
15:46:06
726
549.600
15:46:06
457
549.600
15:46:06
391
549.600
15:44:58
1300
549.600
15:44:58
489
549.600
15:40:38
1053
549.600
15:40:38
1473
549.800
15:40:37
19
549.800
15:36:37
1525
549.800
15:36:37
1357
549.800
15:33:20
1243
550.000
15:29:16
157
550.000
15:29:16
1407
550.400
15:26:25
232
550.400
15:26:25
454
550.600
15:24:19
1028
550.600
15:24:19
1627
551.000
15:23:57
179
551.200
15:18:43
853
551.200
15:18:43
176
551.200
15:18:43
72
551.200
15:18:43
186
551.200
15:18:43
161
551.000
15:17:40
1253
551.000
15:17:40
919
551.200
15:17:40
840
551.200
15:17:40
1426
551.200
15:17:16
194
550.200
15:11:07
1458
549.200
15:08:20
109
549.400
15:08:20
42
549.400
15:08:20
1300
549.400
15:08:20
1537
549.600
15:06:07
1506
550.000
15:01:47
1587
550.400
15:01:15
1394
550.200
14:59:16
1482
550.000
14:53:44
1429
550.200
14:53:43
134
550.200
14:53:42
1411
550.400
14:53:41
464
550.600
14:53:31
742
550.200
14:50:08
618
550.200
14:50:08
1015
549.800
14:45:06
604
549.800
14:45:06
809
550.200
14:45:06
484
550.200
14:45:06
1154
550.200
14:45:06
269
550.200
14:45:06
124
550.200
14:45:06
306
550.200
14:45:06
441
550.200
14:44:35
1576
549.600
14:40:48
317
549.800
14:38:08
1138
549.800
14:38:08
145
549.800
14:37:15
581
549.000
14:33:30
795
549.000
14:33:30
1641
548.400
14:29:37
749
549.200
14:25:47
79
549.200
14:25:47
119
549.200
14:25:47
408
549.200
14:25:47
1065
549.200
14:22:18
553
549.200
14:22:18
567
550.000
14:19:26
770
550.000
14:19:26
62
550.200
14:19:25
594
550.200
14:19:25
237
550.200
14:19:25
1
550.200
14:19:25
750
550.200
14:19:25
1405
550.200
14:19:25
411
550.600
14:15:33
597
550.600
14:15:33
566
550.600
14:15:33
1341
550.800
14:12:28
193
550.800
14:12:28
995
551.400
14:05:56
554
551.400
14:05:56
1488
551.600
14:05:56
1631
552.000
14:05:14
674
552.000
14:03:04
1014
552.000
14:03:04
788
551.400
14:01:06
1410
551.600
13:57:33
1051
551.200
13:55:35
70
551.200
13:55:35
246
551.200
13:52:54
1367
551.400
13:51:11
263
551.400
13:51:11
1120
551.600
13:50:17
372
551.600
13:50:17
580
551.600
13:50:17
1554
551.800
13:50:15
1589
551.000
13:46:10
1300
551.200
13:46:06
207
551.200
13:46:06
116
551.200
13:46:06
143
551.200
13:46:06
122
551.200
13:37:30
1433
551.200
13:37:30
769
551.400
13:37:29
760
551.400
13:37:29
1653
551.400
13:35:01
1544
551.600
13:35:01
619
550.600
13:31:16
725
550.600
13:31:16
283
551.000
13:27:43
1302
551.000
13:27:43
93
551.200
13:27:28
1271
551.200
13:27:28
711
551.400
13:19:07
883
551.400
13:19:07
1384
551.000
13:12:06
1518
551.200
13:09:06
484
550.800
12:59:05
143
550.800
12:59:05
719
550.800
12:59:05
266
550.800
12:59:05
1845
550.800
12:59:05
1371
550.000
12:45:43
868
549.800
12:42:21
738
549.800
12:42:21
160
549.000
12:32:07
594
549.000
12:32:07
143
548.800
12:32:07
594
548.800
12:32:07
1416
549.000
12:32:07
84
549.000
12:31:03
1102
549.600
12:23:07
512
549.600
12:23:07
1549
549.800
12:14:35
1435
550.400
12:06:10
1585
550.800
12:00:00
1640
550.800
11:52:50
1456
550.800
11:49:08
1518
551.000
11:43:40
1356
549.000
11:33:35
1347
548.600
11:31:00
106
548.000
11:26:20
1300
548.000
11:26:20
1322
551.400
11:19:02
305
551.400
11:19:02
1542
551.200
11:14:59
1584
551.600
11:13:54
1474
551.200
11:02:20
982
551.400
10:58:23
339
551.400
10:58:23
1371
551.600
10:51:13
270
551.400
10:45:50
72
551.400
10:45:50
1147
551.400
10:45:50
1545
550.800
10:38:10
1626
549.800
10:30:07
1460
551.000
10:23:30
1391
551.600
10:20:05
364
551.800
10:19:09
100
551.800
10:19:09
1597
552.200
10:19:09
1557
552.400
10:09:08
1325
552.800
10:04:59
1336
552.400
10:01:25
1423
552.200
09:59:12
1803
552.400
09:57:13
1489
551.800
09:49:30
1559
550.400
09:38:59
1334
550.600
09:35:11
1616
550.600
09:29:26
1325
549.600
09:23:22
387
549.600
09:20:49
981
549.600
09:20:49
334
548.800
09:17:50
750
548.800
09:17:50
1414
548.800
09:17:50
1443
547.600
09:15:06
1569
546.200
09:00:37
776
545.800
08:57:05
592
545.800
08:57:05
1469
545.600
08:51:40
1575
546.200
08:50:20
261
546.000
08:45:10
1062
546.000
08:45:10
381
546.400
08:38:23
1075
546.400
08:38:23
1506
546.000
08:37:02
1325
543.800
08:33:10
1319
544.200
08:26:24
316
544.000
08:22:55
1186
544.000
08:22:55
177
543.400
08:18:04
1234
543.400
08:18:04
1547
544.200
08:16:17
1179
544.400
08:14:54
137
544.400
08:14:54
1579
543.600
08:08:25
1115
546.000
08:07:39
395
546.000
08:07:39
1113
545.200
08:04:02
485
545.200
08:04:02
1425
544.200
08:01:33
1442
544.200
08:01:33