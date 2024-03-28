Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2024 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company's website at: https://www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/financials/universal-registration-document/.

The document includes notably the 2023 Annual Financial Report composed of the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2023 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the Board of Directors' report on the resolutions submitted to the combined annual general meeting of 15 May 2024, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditor's Reports as well as the Statutory Auditor's fees.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority's website at: https://www.amf-france.org/.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

