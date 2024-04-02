Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Ranked #1 in 19 Customer Satisfaction Categories in G2's Spring 2024 Reports, Marking the Fifth Consecutive Quarter That Crexendo Has Been Rated First in Multiple Satisfaction Categories

The company was also voted a top trending provider for VoIP, UCaaS, and CCaaS, by real customers.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that it has been ranked first in 19 customer satisfaction categories in G2's Spring 2024 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com is the leading business software review website where users research and select solutions reviewed and recommended by real, verified customers.

The Spring reports mark the fifth consecutive quarter that Crexendo has been rated #1 in multiple satisfaction categories, besting their total of 18 #1 rankings in G2's Winter 2024 Reports. Crexendo is again voted Best Usability, with #1 ratings for Ease of Setup, Ease of Use, and Ease of Administration. The Company retained the Best Relationships award, with #1 ratings for Quality of Support, Ease of Doing Business With, and Users Most Likely to Recommend. Crexendo was also honored with #1 product feature ratings for Video Conferencing, File Sharing, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, CCaaS Option, Native VoIP, and more.

Crexendo was recognized as a top trending provider in G2's Momentum Grid Reports. The Momentum Grid Reports recognize companies that real customers voted as the top trending choices out of all providers in each product category. Crexendo also maintains its 4.9 out of 5-Stars rating, which it has sustained for eight consecutive quarters.

"We are thrilled that real user on G2.com continue to confirm what we already know that our service is second to none. The consecutive top rankings are a testament to the hard work of our entire team. I am convinced that you can't find a better cloud business communications provider than Crexendo. We are the fastest-growing platform in the U.S. with over 4 million end users globally and growing." Said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman.

Korn continued "This has been a very special time for us with numerous accolades including Frost & Sullivan honoring us with their Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Cloud Communications. Our innovation, competitive strategy and forward-thinking approach is apparent in our solutions, such as Crexendo's VIP CX cloud contact center platform, which leverages generative AI. Innovation is central to everything we do, and we are very excited about continued innovations coming from Crexendo. We are honored that our customers recognize the efforts of everyone at our Company."

"While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving - and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports - rooted in the most recent customer feedback - are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being thrilled that real user on G2.com continue to confirm that its service is second to none; (ii) believing that the consecutive top rankings are a testament to the hard work of its entire team; (iii) being convinced that you can't find a better cloud business communications provider than Crexendo; (iv) believing that this has been a very special time for the Company with numerous accolades including Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Cloud Communications; (v) believing that its innovation, competitive strategy and forward-thinking approach is apparent in solutions, such as Crexendo's VIP CX cloud contact center platform, which leverages generative AI; (vi) believing that innovation is central to everything it does and (vii) being very excited about continued innovations coming and that its customers recognize the efforts of everyone at our Company.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com