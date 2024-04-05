

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) said that it agreed to acquire illion, a consumer and commercial credit bureaus in Australia and New Zealand for a total consideration of up to A$820 million or US$532 million.



The acquisition is subject to regulatory review by the competition authority in Australia which the company anticipates will conclude in the second half of calendar year 2024.



In the first full year of ownership, the company expects the acquisition to add revenues of about A$175 million and Benchmark EBITDA of about A$65 million. This compares to Experian revenues in A/NZ which are expected to be about A$115 million in fiscal year 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken