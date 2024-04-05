Alta Global Group Debuts with Launch of IPO on NYSE with Ticker Symbol 'MMA'

Alta Becomes Second Mainstream Mixed Martial Arts Company in Recent Months To Go Public in the Wake of Growth in the Combat Sports Industry

MANLY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Alta Global Group Limited ("Alta" or the "Company") (NYSE American:MMA), a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport, and building upon existing community offerings, announces that its initial public offering on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol 'MMA' was a strategic move that was a natural progression for the company's leadership and enhanced vision for the combat sports industry.

With a mission to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, Alta leverages cutting-edge technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. Under the stewardship of Alta Global Group Founder and CEO, Nick Langton, the company has evolved from working with MMA gyms and world class fighters to grow into a technology company dedicated to uniting passion and participation in global combat sports through multiple digital platforms.

Alta's comprehensive platform integrates four core products, including the Alta Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy and Alta In-Gym Training, strategically positioned to capitalize on the industry's growth, with over 45,597 martial arts and combat sports gyms in the US alone according to IBISWorld statistics.

"This listing symbolizes more than just a milestone for Alta Global Group," said Langton, "At Alta, we are steadfast in our belief that the most impactful company in the Martial Arts and Combat Sports realm will be the one that successfully converts the 640 million passionate fans into active participants. This new chapter in the growth of mixed martial arts has emboldened us to reach consumers at the gym and in their homes while building 'MMA' to further utilize our resources to support that mission.

Reports by Sports & Fitness Industry Association's Single Sport Reports for Martial Arts and Boxing Fitness (SFIA) and IBISWorld statistics underscore the scale and growth of the martial arts industry. In the US alone, SFIA's report indicates over 11.8 million participants training in 2023, with IBISWorld statistics projecting the number of martial arts academies to surpass 67,000 by 2025.

'MMA' comes to market with the backing of the most celebrated men and women in the combat sports industry.

Daniel Cormier , 2-Division UFC Champion and former Olympic Wrestler, whose Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy continues to host Alta's Warrior Training Program.

, 2-Division UFC Champion and former Olympic Wrestler, whose Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy continues to host Alta's Warrior Training Program. John Kavanagh , Head Coach of global superstar Conor McGregor. As the company co-founder, Kavanagh helped create the Alta Warrior Training Program that features 100 classes over a 20-week program that has been run 206 times worldwide since 2018.

, Head Coach of global superstar Conor McGregor. As the company co-founder, Kavanagh helped create the Alta Warrior Training Program that features 100 classes over a 20-week program that has been run 206 times worldwide since 2018. Laura Sanko , former fighter and the first woman to ever serve as the color commentator for a UFC PPV event.

, former fighter and the first woman to ever serve as the color commentator for a UFC PPV event. Eugene Bareman, Head Coach to Israel Adesanya and owner of the world-renowned City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, and part of Alta's influential ambassadorial team.

Timing of the 'MMA' listing coincides with substantial expansion of its gym presence in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, reaching agreements with 544 gyms and boasting over 3,020 published gyms within the combat sports and martial arts community by early 2024.

Strategic partnerships across key US states, including California, Texas, Nevada, Illinois, New York, Hawaii, and Oregon in the U.S., in addition to strategic partnerships in Australia, New Zealand and Ireland underscore Alta's commitment to growth. Alta Global Group Founder and CEO Nick Langton, expressed excitement, stating, "We're thrilled with the tremendous growth Alta has achieved in 2023 and early 2024. These partnerships and expanded gym presence highlight our commitment to delivering exceptional training experiences and elevating the martial arts and combat sports community."

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-275618) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on March 27, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For more information, visit Alta Global Group's corporate website at www.altaglobalgroup.com

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https://www.altaglobalgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information or media enquiries:

Peter Jarmain

Alta Global Group Limited

W: www.altaglobalgroup.com

T: 1-800-151-865

E: peter@trainalta.com

For investor enquires:

Neale Java

Alta Global Group Limited

W: www.altaglobalgroup.com

T: 1-800-151-865

E: Investors@altaglobalgroup.com

SOURCE: Alta Global Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com