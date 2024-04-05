Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
02.04.24
14:20 Uhr
77,50 Euro
+3,00
+4,03 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,0075,5016:50
75,0075,5016:50
ACCESSWIRE
05.04.2024 | 15:26
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Insights on ESG Ratings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Julian Kölbel, assistant professor at the University of St. Gallen and a research affiliate at the MIT Sloan School of Management, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds for a discussion on ESG rating agencies. Listen in as they delve into his research on sustainable investing with a focus on ESG ratings, the disagreement between different rating agencies, and how it affects investors and companies.

For more information on Julian's work, check out his research: Aggregate Confusion: The Divergence of ESG Ratings.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.