Workiva: Insights on ESG Ratings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Julian Kölbel, assistant professor at the University of St. Gallen and a research affiliate at the MIT Sloan School of Management, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds for a discussion on ESG rating agencies. Listen in as they delve into his research on sustainable investing with a focus on ESG ratings, the disagreement between different rating agencies, and how it affects investors and companies.

For more information on Julian's work, check out his research: Aggregate Confusion: The Divergence of ESG Ratings.

