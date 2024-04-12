Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
11.04.24
13:44 Uhr
73,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,65 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,5075,0015:39
74,5075,0015:30
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2024 | 15:14
91 Leser
Workiva: Navigating Data Blind Spots

ORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Workiva:

In this episode, we welcome back to the show Alex Edmans, professor of finance at London Business School and author of May Contain Lies, to discuss data blind spots, including ESG metrics, with co-host Andie Wood. They delve into the complexities of data interpretation, the nuances of ESG reporting, and the importance of contextualizing data within a broader narrative for effective communication and decision-making.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
