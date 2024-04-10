INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Inside Self-Storage World Expo Amplifies Real Estate Expansion Through Expert-Led Education and Workshops

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / The Inside Self-Storage World Expo, the self-storage industry's largest, most comprehensive conference and tradeshow, took place April 2-5 at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, attracting nearly 4,000 professionals to gain critical insights into the global business. The event gathers the sector's most esteemed educators to share trends, highlight new opportunities, showcase products and services and reveal best practices and strategies designed for facility owners, managers, investors and developers.

The expo hall convened more than 250 self-storage companies representing all segments of the business, from building components like doors, lighting, roofs, security systems and solar panels to innovative services such as marketing, insurance, management and consulting. The interactive show floor created additional avenues for discovery and facilitated connections among new market segments in the self-storage industry, estimated to reach $115.62 billion in the United States by 2025.

The event offered seven themed seminar tracks including Big Picture, Building, Innovation, Investing, Management and Ownership, each serving a specific segment of the audience. Management topics included sales and service, remote management, career innovation and planning and marketing strategies. Ownership sessions focused on insurance coverage, do-it-yourself business-analysis tools and business evolution. Builders enjoyed sessions on design, construction logistics, sustainability and renovation. Additional sessions and workshops addressed legal issues, technology, risk management, investment strategies and more.

"ISS World Expo enhances the self-storage industry through educational content paired with an exceptional lineup of experts equipped to discuss trending topics and provide crucial insights that cannot be found elsewhere," says Teri Lanza, Vice President of ISS. "The show equips the industry with essential tools for navigating critical decisions in facility management, development and investment, and serves as a platform to deliver innovative strategies and capitalize on success opportunities, enriching the global industry."

ISS World Expo also hosted a Women in Storage Education (WISE) Program, highlighting the pivotal role of women in self-storage evolution, and a keynote address with Anne Ballard, President of Marketing, Training and Developmental Services at Universal Storage Group. Drawing from more than 30 years of industry experience, Ballard shared invaluable insights to successful operation of storage facilities across the globe.

Additional opportunities for collaboration included the International Program, discussing the global market and emerging regions of opportunity throughout the world, and the widely popular Table Talks, focusing on industry-specific topics including building, investing, marketing, operations, risk management and technology. Each roundtable moderator fostered lively exchanges in a question-and-answer format, showcasing and disseminating additional tactics and strategies for success.

ISS World Expo will return April 22-25, 2025, at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. Visit www.issworldexpo.com to stay up to date on announcements and registration.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers.

Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for the most up-to-date information on the 2025 event.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

