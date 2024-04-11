Das Instrument BGPA NL0000337319 KONINK.BAM GP TOON.EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2024

The instrument BGPA NL0000337319 KONINK.BAM GP TOON.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2024



Das Instrument BDD AU000000CNJ3 CONICO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2024

The instrument BDD AU000000CNJ3 CONICO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2024



Das Instrument AYH FR001400KO61 ARCHOS S.A. NOM. EO 0,009 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2024

The instrument AYH FR001400KO61 ARCHOS S.A. NOM. EO 0,009 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.04.2024



Das Instrument DP20 US09175M5076 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.04.2024

The instrument DP20 US09175M5076 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.04.2024

