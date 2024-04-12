Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12
12 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.742p. The highest price paid per share was 540.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 523.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,718,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,777,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
823
524.400
16:22:42
1365
524.400
16:22:42
308
524.200
16:19:10
550
524.200
16:19:10
259
524.200
16:19:10
1400
524.200
16:19:10
3
524.200
16:18:32
1547
523.800
16:16:25
62
523.800
16:16:05
543
523.800
16:16:05
500
523.800
16:16:05
143
523.800
16:16:05
482
523.800
16:12:26
71
523.800
16:12:26
1073
523.800
16:12:26
608
524.000
16:12:10
407
524.000
16:12:10
1259
524.000
16:10:09
175
524.000
16:10:09
374
524.200
16:10:00
912
524.200
16:10:00
292
524.200
16:10:00
1504
523.600
16:06:51
1746
523.800
16:05:48
1541
524.000
16:03:02
467
524.600
16:00:44
1249
524.600
16:00:44
62
525.000
15:59:13
14
525.000
15:59:13
413
525.000
15:59:13
608
525.000
15:59:13
605
525.000
15:59:13
812
525.000
15:56:44
143
525.000
15:56:34
800
525.000
15:56:34
1651
524.800
15:52:01
1703
524.800
15:50:18
1741
524.800
15:47:32
789
525.200
15:45:24
722
525.200
15:45:24
62
525.200
15:41:15
407
525.200
15:41:15
154
525.200
15:41:15
800
525.200
15:41:15
123
525.200
15:40:01
1344
525.200
15:40:01
1595
525.400
15:35:43
816
525.800
15:33:42
830
525.800
15:33:42
236
525.800
15:31:14
1373
525.800
15:31:14
1460
526.000
15:29:09
10
526.000
15:29:09
298
527.800
15:26:04
614
527.800
15:26:04
800
527.600
15:26:04
1492
528.200
15:24:51
1543
528.400
15:24:19
1370
527.200
15:18:56
89
527.200
15:18:56
1499
527.800
15:15:40
94
527.600
15:13:23
1400
527.600
15:13:23
1483
527.400
15:12:23
1724
527.200
15:06:28
1665
527.400
15:03:54
811
528.000
15:02:15
687
528.000
15:02:15
1546
527.800
15:00:20
1779
529.200
14:59:50
1452
529.000
14:56:00
1628
529.800
14:53:35
1516
530.200
14:51:18
1453
530.800
14:49:24
330
530.400
14:47:58
218
530.400
14:47:58
1723
530.400
14:47:58
1728
530.600
14:47:09
1785
529.600
14:40:02
1774
529.800
14:37:21
1686
529.400
14:33:45
585
529.000
14:32:49
1526
529.000
14:31:12
1592
529.000
14:27:57
1626
529.400
14:23:18
1119
530.400
14:19:21
322
530.400
14:19:21
568
530.400
14:19:21
1100
530.400
14:19:21
1587
529.000
14:12:05
443
528.000
14:06:01
1082
528.000
14:06:01
1626
528.000
14:01:12
1400
530.000
13:56:36
217
530.000
13:56:36
1549
531.600
13:50:55
1597
532.200
13:46:34
1471
533.000
13:42:25
998
533.800
13:37:23
683
533.800
13:37:23
1644
533.800
13:33:32
1602
534.600
13:30:30
1475
535.000
13:29:03
243
535.000
13:29:03
1195
535.000
13:17:11
432
535.000
13:17:11
1606
534.400
13:09:48
158
534.400
13:09:48
4
534.400
13:08:52
108
533.800
13:01:43
137
533.800
13:01:43
123
533.800
13:01:43
402
533.800
13:01:43
614
533.800
13:01:43
326
533.800
13:01:43
1012
533.800
13:01:43
573
533.800
13:01:43
1400
532.200
12:49:20
166
532.200
12:49:20
222
532.000
12:38:39
1474
532.000
12:36:42
65
532.000
12:29:48
1400
532.000
12:29:48
109
532.200
12:14:51
178
532.200
12:14:43
1175
532.200
12:14:43
91
532.200
12:14:43
609
533.200
12:05:07
525
533.200
12:05:07
525
533.200
12:05:07
972
533.400
11:58:44
641
533.400
11:58:44
1761
532.800
11:50:50
1572
534.400
11:47:45
142
534.800
11:39:51
1356
534.800
11:38:40
1731
534.400
11:31:51
287
534.600
11:30:23
1426
534.600
11:30:23
720
534.000
11:29:09
955
534.000
11:28:47
788
534.000
11:28:24
717
534.000
11:28:24
1717
534.600
11:22:15
1607
535.000
11:20:32
1509
535.600
11:04:00
1632
535.600
11:00:12
34
535.400
10:51:36
1654
535.400
10:51:36
218
534.600
10:49:41
1420
534.600
10:47:52
417
535.200
10:41:26
1219
535.200
10:41:26
1400
536.000
10:28:36
252
536.000
10:28:36
1614
535.400
10:25:32
1544
535.000
10:23:17
17
534.600
10:18:53
333
534.800
10:18:47
1174
534.800
10:18:47
1039
534.400
10:15:51
629
534.400
10:15:51
522
534.400
10:04:53
1130
534.400
10:04:53
1740
534.600
10:03:42
1630
534.600
09:55:37
72
535.000
09:54:26
229
535.000
09:54:26
1156
535.000
09:54:26
1467
534.000
09:42:15
50
534.000
09:42:15
1496
534.400
09:32:27
287
533.800
09:27:32
1306
533.800
09:27:32
1767
534.400
09:16:47
1577
534.200
09:09:17
851
532.800
09:06:31
775
532.800
09:06:31
194
534.200
09:01:07
1400
534.200
09:01:07
1481
534.800
08:52:16
876
535.400
08:48:55
891
535.400
08:48:55
989
535.400
08:39:25
495
535.400
08:39:25
1482
537.400
08:32:10
1665
538.200
08:24:15
1500
538.200
08:10:20
1668
540.200
08:01:49