Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.04.24
16:26 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,150
-2,34 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,25018:45
6,1506,20017:35
PR Newswire
12.04.2024 | 18:00
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12

12 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 530.742p. The highest price paid per share was 540.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 523.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 510,718,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,777,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

823

524.400

16:22:42

1365

524.400

16:22:42

308

524.200

16:19:10

550

524.200

16:19:10

259

524.200

16:19:10

1400

524.200

16:19:10

3

524.200

16:18:32

1547

523.800

16:16:25

62

523.800

16:16:05

543

523.800

16:16:05

500

523.800

16:16:05

143

523.800

16:16:05

482

523.800

16:12:26

71

523.800

16:12:26

1073

523.800

16:12:26

608

524.000

16:12:10

407

524.000

16:12:10

1259

524.000

16:10:09

175

524.000

16:10:09

374

524.200

16:10:00

912

524.200

16:10:00

292

524.200

16:10:00

1504

523.600

16:06:51

1746

523.800

16:05:48

1541

524.000

16:03:02

467

524.600

16:00:44

1249

524.600

16:00:44

62

525.000

15:59:13

14

525.000

15:59:13

413

525.000

15:59:13

608

525.000

15:59:13

605

525.000

15:59:13

812

525.000

15:56:44

143

525.000

15:56:34

800

525.000

15:56:34

1651

524.800

15:52:01

1703

524.800

15:50:18

1741

524.800

15:47:32

789

525.200

15:45:24

722

525.200

15:45:24

62

525.200

15:41:15

407

525.200

15:41:15

154

525.200

15:41:15

800

525.200

15:41:15

123

525.200

15:40:01

1344

525.200

15:40:01

1595

525.400

15:35:43

816

525.800

15:33:42

830

525.800

15:33:42

236

525.800

15:31:14

1373

525.800

15:31:14

1460

526.000

15:29:09

10

526.000

15:29:09

298

527.800

15:26:04

614

527.800

15:26:04

800

527.600

15:26:04

1492

528.200

15:24:51

1543

528.400

15:24:19

1370

527.200

15:18:56

89

527.200

15:18:56

1499

527.800

15:15:40

94

527.600

15:13:23

1400

527.600

15:13:23

1483

527.400

15:12:23

1724

527.200

15:06:28

1665

527.400

15:03:54

811

528.000

15:02:15

687

528.000

15:02:15

1546

527.800

15:00:20

1779

529.200

14:59:50

1452

529.000

14:56:00

1628

529.800

14:53:35

1516

530.200

14:51:18

1453

530.800

14:49:24

330

530.400

14:47:58

218

530.400

14:47:58

1723

530.400

14:47:58

1728

530.600

14:47:09

1785

529.600

14:40:02

1774

529.800

14:37:21

1686

529.400

14:33:45

585

529.000

14:32:49

1526

529.000

14:31:12

1592

529.000

14:27:57

1626

529.400

14:23:18

1119

530.400

14:19:21

322

530.400

14:19:21

568

530.400

14:19:21

1100

530.400

14:19:21

1587

529.000

14:12:05

443

528.000

14:06:01

1082

528.000

14:06:01

1626

528.000

14:01:12

1400

530.000

13:56:36

217

530.000

13:56:36

1549

531.600

13:50:55

1597

532.200

13:46:34

1471

533.000

13:42:25

998

533.800

13:37:23

683

533.800

13:37:23

1644

533.800

13:33:32

1602

534.600

13:30:30

1475

535.000

13:29:03

243

535.000

13:29:03

1195

535.000

13:17:11

432

535.000

13:17:11

1606

534.400

13:09:48

158

534.400

13:09:48

4

534.400

13:08:52

108

533.800

13:01:43

137

533.800

13:01:43

123

533.800

13:01:43

402

533.800

13:01:43

614

533.800

13:01:43

326

533.800

13:01:43

1012

533.800

13:01:43

573

533.800

13:01:43

1400

532.200

12:49:20

166

532.200

12:49:20

222

532.000

12:38:39

1474

532.000

12:36:42

65

532.000

12:29:48

1400

532.000

12:29:48

109

532.200

12:14:51

178

532.200

12:14:43

1175

532.200

12:14:43

91

532.200

12:14:43

609

533.200

12:05:07

525

533.200

12:05:07

525

533.200

12:05:07

972

533.400

11:58:44

641

533.400

11:58:44

1761

532.800

11:50:50

1572

534.400

11:47:45

142

534.800

11:39:51

1356

534.800

11:38:40

1731

534.400

11:31:51

287

534.600

11:30:23

1426

534.600

11:30:23

720

534.000

11:29:09

955

534.000

11:28:47

788

534.000

11:28:24

717

534.000

11:28:24

1717

534.600

11:22:15

1607

535.000

11:20:32

1509

535.600

11:04:00

1632

535.600

11:00:12

34

535.400

10:51:36

1654

535.400

10:51:36

218

534.600

10:49:41

1420

534.600

10:47:52

417

535.200

10:41:26

1219

535.200

10:41:26

1400

536.000

10:28:36

252

536.000

10:28:36

1614

535.400

10:25:32

1544

535.000

10:23:17

17

534.600

10:18:53

333

534.800

10:18:47

1174

534.800

10:18:47

1039

534.400

10:15:51

629

534.400

10:15:51

522

534.400

10:04:53

1130

534.400

10:04:53

1740

534.600

10:03:42

1630

534.600

09:55:37

72

535.000

09:54:26

229

535.000

09:54:26

1156

535.000

09:54:26

1467

534.000

09:42:15

50

534.000

09:42:15

1496

534.400

09:32:27

287

533.800

09:27:32

1306

533.800

09:27:32

1767

534.400

09:16:47

1577

534.200

09:09:17

851

532.800

09:06:31

775

532.800

09:06:31

194

534.200

09:01:07

1400

534.200

09:01:07

1481

534.800

08:52:16

876

535.400

08:48:55

891

535.400

08:48:55

989

535.400

08:39:25

495

535.400

08:39:25

1482

537.400

08:32:10

1665

538.200

08:24:15

1500

538.200

08:10:20

1668

540.200

08:01:49


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.