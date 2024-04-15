INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: FemInnovation CEO to Keynote Biennial Informa Markets Engineering South Tentpole Manufacturing Event

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / IM Engineering South , the six-in-one advanced design and manufacturing expo dedicated to exploring insights and solutions spanning medtech, packaging, automation, plastics, design and processing, announces today its opening day keynote dedicated to medical device design. Slated for June 4-6 at the Charlotte Convention Center, IME South offers attendees a comprehensive view of the product lifecycle-from prototype to production to market.?

The opening keynote, presented by Bethany Corbin, Co-Founder and CEO of FemInnovation, will delve into the world of health information technology (IT) for medical devices, uncovering how emerging laws can affect business models and how companies can develop effective compliance and risk mitigation strategies. The presentation will explore potential bias within the device design process and the increasing benefits of artificial intelligence - particularly for underserved populations - with case studies around the use of femtech, defined as the tech-enabled consumer-centric solutions addressing women's health .

Bethany Corbin is a recognized thought leader at the intersection of women's health, law and technology. Through FemInnovation, Corbin works to support tech founders in their quest to revolutionize the global women's health sector through startup guidance, foundational partnerships with clinicians and healthcare organizations, educational programming and consulting services.

Omar Ford, Editor, Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry (MDDI) , states: "Bethany Corbin stands as a pioneer in the realm of female health technology (Femtech), spearheading innovation in one of the medical device industry's most rapidly expanding sectors. The narrative surrounding her enterprise, FemInnovation, not only evokes inspiration but also serves as a testament to the boundless potential of startups in driving innovation forward. IME South, as the foremost advanced design and manufacturing expo, provides an unparalleled platform to spotlight and share this remarkable journey."

"Addressing inequities in medicine is one of the most pressing challenges that technology can solve," states Melissa Magestro, Vice President at Informa Markets Engineering.?"It is our hope that by bringing together the decision makers and companies that are directly involved in the design and manufacturing process, we can ignite real progress in the industry."

IME South, alternating biennially with IME East, comprises six co-located shows, including Medical Design?& Manufacturing (MD&M),?Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Pack, Plastec, and Powder & Bulk Solids. IME South is expected to bring together over 3,000 attendees and more than 300 exhibitors for three days of new connections, product demonstrations and expert-led educational sessions.

Tickets for IME South's Welcome Reception on June 4 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame are now live and available for purchase during registration. More than 50 interactive experiences, including an iRacing simulator will be present for attendees to participate in.

Registration for IME South is live. To learn more about the event or to register to attend, visit www.imengineeringsouth.com.

