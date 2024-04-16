Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
16 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 512.743p. The highest price paid per share was 515.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,068,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,427,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
465
512.200
16:17:57
1479
512.200
16:17:54
214
512.400
16:15:39
1451
512.400
16:15:39
1420
512.400
16:13:01
473
512.600
16:12:16
432
512.600
16:12:16
169
512.600
16:12:16
1519
512.800
16:10:54
60
512.800
16:09:18
1661
512.800
16:09:18
1494
512.800
16:06:57
180
512.800
16:06:57
1471
512.600
16:06:08
654
512.800
16:04:23
653
512.800
16:04:23
445
512.800
16:04:23
1425
512.000
16:00:14
1513
512.600
15:56:32
1650
512.600
15:55:43
1518
512.800
15:55:19
1481
512.400
15:49:45
314
512.000
15:46:50
1152
512.000
15:46:50
1479
512.200
15:46:05
1565
512.000
15:39:57
428
512.200
15:37:19
1040
512.200
15:37:19
1546
512.800
15:36:30
1466
513.000
15:35:26
1509
511.800
15:29:55
840
512.200
15:27:05
685
512.200
15:27:05
1540
512.400
15:24:30
1567
512.800
15:21:04
78
513.200
15:17:01
1385
513.200
15:17:01
1585
513.000
15:16:17
324
512.200
15:13:10
1125
512.200
15:13:10
1626
512.800
15:10:00
1686
512.400
15:05:19
886
512.200
15:03:29
543
512.200
15:03:29
888
512.200
15:00:33
609
512.200
15:00:33
1424
512.400
14:58:52
1398
511.600
14:55:39
1617
511.200
14:51:09
230
510.200
14:48:59
1335
510.200
14:48:59
1568
510.600
14:45:45
1334
511.000
14:43:21
232
511.000
14:43:21
654
511.200
14:42:57
653
511.200
14:42:57
401
511.200
14:42:57
1688
511.600
14:37:41
305
512.200
14:37:01
14
512.200
14:36:44
607
512.200
14:36:41
775
512.200
14:36:41
970
512.600
14:33:18
604
512.600
14:33:18
1586
512.000
14:31:13
857
512.400
14:30:00
658
512.400
14:30:00
1573
512.400
14:29:12
1635
512.200
14:25:53
1711
511.600
14:20:59
1509
511.400
14:17:07
949
512.000
14:15:27
499
512.000
14:15:27
1621
512.400
14:07:14
78
513.000
14:04:25
1326
513.000
14:04:25
1429
512.600
14:00:08
1244
513.000
13:56:18
285
513.000
13:56:18
1677
513.600
13:54:14
1569
514.000
13:47:16
985
513.000
13:42:06
615
513.000
13:42:06
1591
512.400
13:33:32
1500
513.400
13:31:14
19
513.400
13:31:14
90
512.200
13:29:56
1500
512.200
13:29:56
71
512.000
13:22:45
1386
512.000
13:22:45
1471
513.000
13:20:11
874
513.000
13:08:58
799
513.000
13:08:58
1710
514.200
12:58:01
1403
514.400
12:52:26
1594
513.800
12:41:35
1423
513.600
12:35:04
1639
513.600
12:29:45
724
513.800
12:18:32
821
513.800
12:18:32
1706
513.400
12:09:27
1432
513.400
12:01:06
285
513.400
12:01:06
64
514.200
11:52:02
1562
514.200
11:52:02
1557
514.600
11:50:37
1561
512.400
11:36:16
554
511.000
11:30:04
1095
511.000
11:30:04
1710
512.400
11:17:40
1553
511.800
11:07:57
917
511.800
10:58:01
607
511.800
10:58:01
569
512.800
10:48:10
985
512.800
10:48:10
1407
513.000
10:41:35
233
512.200
10:37:44
800
512.200
10:37:44
1563
512.200
10:29:17
1431
512.000
10:22:00
1584
513.000
10:16:30
1460
513.000
10:15:07
1430
513.400
10:07:13
773
513.400
10:00:00
725
513.400
10:00:00
422
514.200
09:59:18
983
514.200
09:59:18
1676
513.600
09:56:59
882
513.000
09:55:27
605
511.600
09:53:14
909
511.600
09:53:14
572
511.000
09:45:55
1113
511.000
09:45:55
917
511.200
09:41:52
707
511.200
09:41:52
1577
511.800
09:38:19
1246
511.400
09:29:48
341
511.400
09:29:48
1395
512.600
09:23:25
1502
512.800
09:15:10
1679
512.200
09:05:11
1661
513.600
08:59:13
313
513.600
08:56:23
1090
513.600
08:56:23
897
513.400
08:55:20
631
513.400
08:55:20
94
513.400
08:55:20
1726
513.000
08:51:28
1730
514.600
08:43:30
1004
514.000
08:40:01
668
514.000
08:40:01
459
513.800
08:32:14
23
513.800
08:32:14
936
513.800
08:32:14
1502
514.000
08:26:34
1500
513.800
08:23:48
1467
514.400
08:18:35
1592
513.200
08:15:14
1541
513.800
08:11:51
74
514.200
08:10:38
190
514.200
08:10:38
1393
514.200
08:10:38
1497
512.600
08:09:14
1325
514.800
08:03:40
406
514.800
08:03:27
1608
515.000
08:00:22
573
515.600
08:00:21
1088
515.600
08:00:21