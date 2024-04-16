Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.04.24
17:35 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,150
-2,42 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0506,25018:55
6,1506,20018:34
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 17:54
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 512.743p. The highest price paid per share was 515.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,068,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,427,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

465

512.200

16:17:57

1479

512.200

16:17:54

214

512.400

16:15:39

1451

512.400

16:15:39

1420

512.400

16:13:01

473

512.600

16:12:16

432

512.600

16:12:16

169

512.600

16:12:16

1519

512.800

16:10:54

60

512.800

16:09:18

1661

512.800

16:09:18

1494

512.800

16:06:57

180

512.800

16:06:57

1471

512.600

16:06:08

654

512.800

16:04:23

653

512.800

16:04:23

445

512.800

16:04:23

1425

512.000

16:00:14

1513

512.600

15:56:32

1650

512.600

15:55:43

1518

512.800

15:55:19

1481

512.400

15:49:45

314

512.000

15:46:50

1152

512.000

15:46:50

1479

512.200

15:46:05

1565

512.000

15:39:57

428

512.200

15:37:19

1040

512.200

15:37:19

1546

512.800

15:36:30

1466

513.000

15:35:26

1509

511.800

15:29:55

840

512.200

15:27:05

685

512.200

15:27:05

1540

512.400

15:24:30

1567

512.800

15:21:04

78

513.200

15:17:01

1385

513.200

15:17:01

1585

513.000

15:16:17

324

512.200

15:13:10

1125

512.200

15:13:10

1626

512.800

15:10:00

1686

512.400

15:05:19

886

512.200

15:03:29

543

512.200

15:03:29

888

512.200

15:00:33

609

512.200

15:00:33

1424

512.400

14:58:52

1398

511.600

14:55:39

1617

511.200

14:51:09

230

510.200

14:48:59

1335

510.200

14:48:59

1568

510.600

14:45:45

1334

511.000

14:43:21

232

511.000

14:43:21

654

511.200

14:42:57

653

511.200

14:42:57

401

511.200

14:42:57

1688

511.600

14:37:41

305

512.200

14:37:01

14

512.200

14:36:44

607

512.200

14:36:41

775

512.200

14:36:41

970

512.600

14:33:18

604

512.600

14:33:18

1586

512.000

14:31:13

857

512.400

14:30:00

658

512.400

14:30:00

1573

512.400

14:29:12

1635

512.200

14:25:53

1711

511.600

14:20:59

1509

511.400

14:17:07

949

512.000

14:15:27

499

512.000

14:15:27

1621

512.400

14:07:14

78

513.000

14:04:25

1326

513.000

14:04:25

1429

512.600

14:00:08

1244

513.000

13:56:18

285

513.000

13:56:18

1677

513.600

13:54:14

1569

514.000

13:47:16

985

513.000

13:42:06

615

513.000

13:42:06

1591

512.400

13:33:32

1500

513.400

13:31:14

19

513.400

13:31:14

90

512.200

13:29:56

1500

512.200

13:29:56

71

512.000

13:22:45

1386

512.000

13:22:45

1471

513.000

13:20:11

874

513.000

13:08:58

799

513.000

13:08:58

1710

514.200

12:58:01

1403

514.400

12:52:26

1594

513.800

12:41:35

1423

513.600

12:35:04

1639

513.600

12:29:45

724

513.800

12:18:32

821

513.800

12:18:32

1706

513.400

12:09:27

1432

513.400

12:01:06

285

513.400

12:01:06

64

514.200

11:52:02

1562

514.200

11:52:02

1557

514.600

11:50:37

1561

512.400

11:36:16

554

511.000

11:30:04

1095

511.000

11:30:04

1710

512.400

11:17:40

1553

511.800

11:07:57

917

511.800

10:58:01

607

511.800

10:58:01

569

512.800

10:48:10

985

512.800

10:48:10

1407

513.000

10:41:35

233

512.200

10:37:44

800

512.200

10:37:44

1563

512.200

10:29:17

1431

512.000

10:22:00

1584

513.000

10:16:30

1460

513.000

10:15:07

1430

513.400

10:07:13

773

513.400

10:00:00

725

513.400

10:00:00

422

514.200

09:59:18

983

514.200

09:59:18

1676

513.600

09:56:59

882

513.000

09:55:27

605

511.600

09:53:14

909

511.600

09:53:14

572

511.000

09:45:55

1113

511.000

09:45:55

917

511.200

09:41:52

707

511.200

09:41:52

1577

511.800

09:38:19

1246

511.400

09:29:48

341

511.400

09:29:48

1395

512.600

09:23:25

1502

512.800

09:15:10

1679

512.200

09:05:11

1661

513.600

08:59:13

313

513.600

08:56:23

1090

513.600

08:56:23

897

513.400

08:55:20

631

513.400

08:55:20

94

513.400

08:55:20

1726

513.000

08:51:28

1730

514.600

08:43:30

1004

514.000

08:40:01

668

514.000

08:40:01

459

513.800

08:32:14

23

513.800

08:32:14

936

513.800

08:32:14

1502

514.000

08:26:34

1500

513.800

08:23:48

1467

514.400

08:18:35

1592

513.200

08:15:14

1541

513.800

08:11:51

74

514.200

08:10:38

190

514.200

08:10:38

1393

514.200

08:10:38

1497

512.600

08:09:14

1325

514.800

08:03:40

406

514.800

08:03:27

1608

515.000

08:00:22

573

515.600

08:00:21

1088

515.600

08:00:21


© 2024 PR Newswire
