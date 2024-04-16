Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Orlando 2024: Igniting Beauty Trends for 30 Years - Unveil the Show Preview

Premiere Orlando, renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence in the professional beauty industry, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated Show Preview for 2024.

As the event celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, attendees can expect an immersive experience like never before, showcasing a diverse array of 675+ educational classes, 45+ workshops, 450+ exhibiting brands, and over 375 educators and influencers.

30 Years of Excellence: A Milestone Celebration

As Premiere Orlando celebrates its 30th anniversary, it reflects a legacy of excellence within the professional beauty industry. Since its inception, the show has led the way in shaping trends, nurturing talent, and driving industry growth. Serving as a gathering point for industry visionaries, educators, aspiring professionals, seasoned experts, and top-tier brands, fostering a dynamic and inspiring environment for all attendees.

"For over 30 years, Premiere Orlando has led the way in excellence, setting industry benchmarks and creating unforgettable experiences. Our commitment to innovation, education, and fostering a vibrant community has been the driving force behind our success," says Ed McNeill, Senior Vice President of Premiere Show Group.

Diverse Education and Extraordinary Brands

Premiere Orlando 2024 offers a diverse range of educational opportunities and exhibiting brands tailored to all professional license types. Attendees can engage with influential voices, including renowned educators such as Larisa Love, Siiri Parks, Bailey Lavender, Arod, Sam Villa, Ashlee Norman, Jacob Khan, Candy Shaw, Jack Martin, Sonya Dove, Phillip Wolff, and more.

In addition to professional skills development, Premiere recognizes the importance of holistic well-being. This year the show prioritizes self-care with dedicated sessions focusing on mental health, stress management, and overall wellness. Attendees can access these sessions to nurture both their professional and personal growth.

Attendees can also explore leading brands like Wella, Clairol, OPI, K18, Dyson, BabylissPRO, Matrix, Redken, Eminence Organic Skincare, Circadia, Gelish, FarmHouse Fresh, Morgan Taylor, LeChat, DESIGNME, Olaplex, KUPA Inc., Pulp Riot, and more showcasing the latest innovations.

Adding to the array of brands on the show floor, Premiere Orlando launches the "First Look Showcase." A dedicated space where attendees can explore a curated collection of never-before-seen, new, and emerging brands like Highland Style, Reap & Glow, Nip & Clip, Instant Facelift, and more!

Main Stage & Barber Stage:

On the Main Stage, attendees can immerse themselves in the captivating world of color, style, and texture as top artists and influencers bring their visions to life. Featured educators on the Main Stage are Larisa Love, (BabylissPRO) Jamie Wiley, Jacob Khan, Joshua Hawkins, Carlos Estrella, (ULTA Beauty) Nick Stenson, Sonya Dove, Sean Godard, Danielle Keasling, David Lopez, Gilad Goldstein, Beto Sanchez, Justin Toves-Vincilione, (CBC) Chrystofer Benson, Hannah Leigh, Greta Coston, Matt Holder, SalonCentric, (Lala's Updos) Lala Chihaia, (Trionics) Sarai Speer, (Social Art House) Ammon Carver, Leysa Carillo, Jack Howard, Sonna Brado, Laura Gibson, J Ladner, (L3VEL3) Arod, Carlos Pagan, Henry Rodriguez, Yahia Jaber, (Beauty Cast Network) Gordon Miller, Penny Burns, (Sutra Beauty) Gabriel Samra, (DESIGNME) Philip Wolff, Kyra Brown, Morgan Thomas, and (Danger Jones) Aja Hamilton, Amanda Harsche, Jae Betts, Shellie Vega, Mary Ott, Kate Kwasniak, Coree Coley, Jessica Powers.

For those looking to master the art of classic cuts, fades, grooming, and more can stop by the Barber Stage for insights from the industry's finest barbers including (Barber Strong) Stormi Kelley, (JRL) Chico Boom, Papi Blendz, (Wahl) Kevin Nguyen, Trevor Moots, (Booksy) Byrd Mena, (Barberology) Patty Regan, Pascual Rodarte, (Andis) Danny Amorim, John Delgado, Angel Raws, Sean Casey, (L3VEL3) Allison Arvizu, Yahia Jaber, Arod.

Join the Premiere Legacy:

Premiere Orlando offers a diverse range of competitions catering to different specialties and skills. Attendees can show off their hairstyling skills and creativity in competitions like Curtain Bangs powered by Hattori Hanzo Shears or demonstrate their barbering techniques in the Barber Battle powered by L3VEL3, sponsored by Andis & BarberEVO. Nail techs can display their prowess in various live competitions and turn-in entries presented by Nailympia, powered by Scratch Magazine, and sponsored by Glitterbels and Aprés Nail. Makeup artists can highlight their artistry in the "The Garden of Time" Beauty FX Competition presented by 3Jay.

New Additions for 2024: Elevating the Premiere Experience

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Premiere Orlando is thrilled to introduce exciting new additions that are poised to elevate the attendee experience and reflect the evolving trends in the professional beauty industry. These additions encompass enhanced educational opportunities to new product showcases and wellness initiatives. Among these new additions are:

New Educators & Brands:

Discover fresh faces and reconnect with industry favorites, representing a tapestry of diversity and creativity. Get ready to be inspired by Larisa Love, Anh Co Tran, Bailey Lavender, Siiri Parks, Dr. Shah, Gabriel Samra, Jimena Montalban, Nubia Suarez. Connect with new to-show brands Milbon, Glitterbels, Kupa, NAK Hair, Skin Script, Fatboy, Kaaral, Face Reality Skincare, and many more.

Demo Stage:

On Monday, June 2nd only, the Demo Stage will debut featured skincare products and breakthrough treatments, showcasing the latest advancements in beauty technology. Attendees can immerse themselves in interactive demonstrations and firsthand experiences highlighting the efficacy and innovation of leading skincare brands and treatments from exhibitors like Face Reality Skincare, Orevital by Mindful Minerals, Procell, Circadia, and Fibroblast.

Salon Owner Bootcamp:

Designed to empower salon owners with essential skills, insights, and strategies to thrive in today's dynamic beauty landscape, Premiere Orlando presents the Salon Owner Bootcamp, a dedicated program of five intensive classes, for a total of $75. Classes are led by Salon Today, Ryann Halo of Halo Consulting & EDU, Candy Shaw, Bonnie Bonadeo, and Jason Everett of High Performance Salon Academy.

Experience The Wellness Lounge: A Sanctuary to Find Peace:

Premiere Orlando invites attendees to experience the tranquility and mindfulness of the Wellness Lounge powered by Yogahood. This serene oasis offers a range of soothing experiences, including massages, sound baths, and aromatherapy, to soothe the senses with the purchase of an all-day access pass available exclusively on Sunday, June 2, for a fee of $50 in advance, $75 on-site.

Continue the Celebration & Networking with On-site Events:

Join Premiere in an unforgettable evening of celebration and networking. Firstly, Premiere Orlando is proud to host the prestigious NAHA (North American Hairstyling Awards) ceremony for the first time. Join Premiere and NAHA on Sunday, June 2nd in celebrating the creativity and excellence at this exclusive event, honoring the industry's most talented artists and showcasing their innovative work.

Additionally, Scratch Magazine and Nailympia Competitions invite attendees to an exciting networking event on Sunday evening where fellow nail industry professionals can connect and be among the first to hear about Scratch's major industry announcement for the North American nail sector.

For more information about NAHA and Scratch Social or to purchase your tickets to either event click here.

Early Bird Registration: Secure Your Spot Today

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the latest trends, connect with industry leaders, and elevate your career. Register now to secure your spot at Premiere Orlando 2024 and take advantage of the Early Bird discount available until April 24th. Register today here.

For more information, including registration details and the full event schedule, visit https://premiereorlandoshow.biz/.

Start Planning Your Experience

Attendees can now embark on a seamless digital journey with the integrated mobile app and digital planner, available for planning convenience. These tools revolutionize the planning experience, offering the full schedule of events, classes, and exhibiting brands with features that enhance planning and usability right at their fingertips onsite.

View the Show Preview here.

Access the Digital Planner here.

Download the Mobile App here.

