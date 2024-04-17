INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: WasteExpo Enhances Global Safety, Sustainability and Efficiency Standards in Solid Waste, Recycling and Organics Industry

WasteExpo, the tentpole event for solid waste, recycling and organics, returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center, May 6-9, 2024. Manufacturers, suppliers and private and public sector waste management companies gather to discover emerging products in 90 categories catalyzing the future through innovation. Critical conversations surrounding compost, healthcare waste and safety forge new pathways to uplift standards and inspire positive change in the global industry.

The show floor will host over 580 exhibiting companies sharing high quality products spanning truck bodies, containers, recycling equipment, carts, fleet safety systems and machinery, to advance the dynamic waste and recycling industries. Global leaders Mack Trucks, Shell Oil Products, Republic Services and WM, will deliver essential resources to remain on the pulse of evolution and advancement, contributing to a more sustainable future in waste management.

The annual Waste360 Food Recovery Forum (May 6-8) will address food loss and waste across the supply chain and provide critical solutions for food waste prevention, reduction and recovery. Brianna Kramer, Senior Manager of Corporate Retail Operations & Sustainability at Kroger, will share the value of a comprehensive solution in tackling the wasted food crisis and helping businesses meet their ESG goals.

"WasteExpo ignites innovation through dynamic product launches, strategic partnerships and draws insights from esteemed experts at the forefront of their fields," shares Marc Acampora, VP, Market Leader, Waste360. "Facilitating dialogue on issues spanning across 20 adjacent industries, from politics and environmental regulations to safety measures and healthcare, this event enriches not only global sustainability efforts but also the lives of millions who utilize these vital services."

The comprehensive programming offered at WasteExpo amplifies thought leaders sharing science-backed data in focused conference tracks. With a focus on technology and innovation, education tracks will explore operations, fleet and safety, recycling and landfill, sustainability, business insights and policies, food recovery and organics recycling. Tara Hemmer, Senior Vice President and first Chief Sustainability Officer at WM will partake in a Fireside Chat to share the importance of sustainability as a business. Additional sessions include Elections: Importance & Impact on the Waste & Recycling Industry (May 6), Sustainable Sports and Events (May 7) and How to Secure Federal Funding for Sustainable Materials Management (May 8).

Additional opportunities to commemorate the dedication of professionals in waste, recycling and organics include Waste360 TRASHION: a Recycle, Reuse, ReFashion Show, featuring local upcycled designers and thrifted stylists breathing new life into discarded items. The Waste360 40 Under 40 Awards acknowledge exemplary professionals making significant contributions to the industry in a ceremony followed by a reception, and the Waste360 Women Who Inspire ?Awards celebrate women?in waste and recycling, recognizing extraordinary women?who inspire others in the community and beyond.

Registration is still open for the May event. Visit www.wasteexpo.com to attend and for more information.

View the full list of exhibitors at www.wasteexpo.com .

To view the full conference agenda, visit wasteexpo.com .

