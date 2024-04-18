Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.04.24
09:16 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,82 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,15018:00
6,0506,10018:15
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 18:06
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18

18 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 513.231p. The highest price paid per share was 517.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,418,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,077,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

4

511.400

16:21:34

865

511.400

16:21:31

289

511.400

16:21:31

63

511.400

16:21:31

343

511.400

16:21:31

190

511.000

16:21:00

343

511.000

16:21:00

150

510.600

16:19:17

22

510.600

16:19:17

85

510.600

16:19:17

18

510.600

16:19:17

12

510.600

16:19:17

84

510.600

16:19:17

600

510.600

16:19:17

141

510.600

16:19:17

94

510.600

16:19:17

632

510.600

16:18:17

987

510.600

16:18:02

326

510.600

16:17:22

134

510.600

16:17:22

941

510.600

16:17:22

1355

510.800

16:14:33

88

511.600

16:13:02

1278

511.600

16:13:02

1432

511.800

16:11:43

12

512.000

16:11:30

638

512.000

16:11:30

638

512.000

16:11:30

385

511.800

16:09:10

1220

511.800

16:08:58

8

511.800

16:07:10

638

511.800

16:07:10

638

511.800

16:07:10

63

511.800

16:07:10

1433

511.600

16:07:10

638

511.800

16:04:48

638

511.800

16:04:48

190

511.800

16:04:48

200

511.800

16:04:48

1359

511.600

16:02:13

135

512.000

15:58:52

1297

512.000

15:58:49

1375

512.000

15:57:34

1496

512.200

15:57:33

1414

512.400

15:57:30

1432

511.000

15:49:59

1570

511.800

15:46:50

1255

512.000

15:46:27

365

512.000

15:46:27

1579

511.400

15:44:23

816

511.400

15:38:42

583

511.400

15:38:42

1434

511.600

15:37:33

638

511.200

15:36:06

191

511.200

15:36:06

1922

511.200

15:35:06

1486

510.800

15:28:13

1450

511.000

15:22:42

518

510.600

15:20:42

190

510.600

15:20:42

716

510.600

15:20:42

707

510.800

15:20:21

722

510.800

15:20:21

1456

511.200

15:15:21

1856

511.000

15:14:26

1343

511.200

15:14:26

381

510.800

15:08:24

1286

510.800

15:08:24

573

511.400

15:06:45

638

511.400

15:06:45

303

511.400

15:06:45

1433

511.200

15:03:15

1084

511.600

15:01:35

561

511.600

15:01:35

1560

512.600

14:57:12

1479

512.400

14:54:24

215

513.400

14:50:47

638

513.400

14:50:47

638

513.400

14:50:47

1315

513.400

14:49:20

99

513.400

14:49:20

1527

513.400

14:48:10

1629

513.400

14:48:10

1648

512.800

14:43:52

1361

511.600

14:39:34

1451

512.600

14:37:45

1419

513.000

14:36:23

1587

513.400

14:35:40

358

514.000

14:32:34

638

514.000

14:32:34

638

514.000

14:32:34

634

514.000

14:31:14

800

514.000

14:31:14

1359

514.000

14:31:14

1432

513.600

14:30:00

1420

513.800

14:28:04

1373

514.400

14:22:25

195

514.200

14:16:11

1221

514.200

14:16:11

1652

514.400

14:08:03

972

514.800

14:06:14

379

514.800

14:06:14

1615

514.800

14:03:34

1082

514.200

13:55:29

380

514.200

13:55:29

325

513.800

13:47:48

1192

513.800

13:47:48

830

514.200

13:44:36

676

514.200

13:44:36

889

514.800

13:39:40

571

514.800

13:39:40

1479

514.200

13:34:40

1348

514.000

13:31:39

1495

513.200

13:30:07

1405

513.600

13:26:41

1522

513.400

13:22:55

1419

513.400

13:16:15

229

513.600

13:10:36

1170

513.600

13:10:36

1393

514.200

13:00:19

1605

515.000

12:51:31

510

514.400

12:44:44

1034

514.400

12:44:44

1422

513.600

12:37:09

763

513.800

12:27:01

685

513.800

12:27:01

1576

513.600

12:17:17

457

513.400

12:05:01

316

513.400

12:05:01

815

513.400

12:05:01

1502

513.800

11:59:51

594

514.000

11:56:52

885

514.000

11:56:52

1667

514.600

11:45:52

1547

515.200

11:44:19

1146

515.200

11:34:31

192

515.200

11:34:31

1214

515.400

11:34:20

234

515.400

11:34:20

2242

515.600

11:32:51

1358

514.000

11:18:07

380

513.400

11:12:33

112

513.800

11:10:11

1350

513.800

11:10:11

1606

514.400

10:49:20

44

514.400

10:49:20

1388

514.400

10:49:20

378

514.000

10:41:45

1601

513.400

10:35:56

1580

513.400

10:30:30

1390

513.000

10:22:25

151

514.800

10:15:10

1448

514.800

10:15:10

1092

515.800

10:06:04

467

515.800

10:06:04

1465

516.000

10:05:33

1642

514.600

09:53:09

201

515.200

09:53:05

1276

515.200

09:53:05

1478

515.400

09:52:40

1306

515.400

09:51:48

75

515.400

09:51:48

1239

513.800

09:46:27

230

513.800

09:46:27

554

513.000

09:40:10

1066

513.000

09:40:10

10

513.600

09:30:22

1500

513.600

09:30:22

85

512.400

09:19:52

1264

512.400

09:19:52

1648

513.400

09:10:55

1456

512.800

09:04:18

1694

513.200

09:03:26

388

512.600

08:50:19

912

512.600

08:50:19

355

512.600

08:50:19

1339

513.000

08:44:58

1443

512.600

08:39:16

1367

514.200

08:32:45

1490

514.400

08:28:05

1634

513.400

08:24:35

1418

514.000

08:24:00

47

514.000

08:24:00

1451

514.000

08:24:00

1105

513.800

08:19:19

1267

513.800

08:19:19

111

515.800

08:15:48

1462

515.800

08:15:48

1395

517.000

08:09:18

171

517.200

08:03:02

778

517.200

08:02:30

171

517.200

08:02:30

287

517.200

08:02:30

1433

517.400

08:01:21


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.