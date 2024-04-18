Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18
18 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 513.231p. The highest price paid per share was 517.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 510.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0220% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,418,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 796,077,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
4
511.400
16:21:34
865
511.400
16:21:31
289
511.400
16:21:31
63
511.400
16:21:31
343
511.400
16:21:31
190
511.000
16:21:00
343
511.000
16:21:00
150
510.600
16:19:17
22
510.600
16:19:17
85
510.600
16:19:17
18
510.600
16:19:17
12
510.600
16:19:17
84
510.600
16:19:17
600
510.600
16:19:17
141
510.600
16:19:17
94
510.600
16:19:17
632
510.600
16:18:17
987
510.600
16:18:02
326
510.600
16:17:22
134
510.600
16:17:22
941
510.600
16:17:22
1355
510.800
16:14:33
88
511.600
16:13:02
1278
511.600
16:13:02
1432
511.800
16:11:43
12
512.000
16:11:30
638
512.000
16:11:30
638
512.000
16:11:30
385
511.800
16:09:10
1220
511.800
16:08:58
8
511.800
16:07:10
638
511.800
16:07:10
638
511.800
16:07:10
63
511.800
16:07:10
1433
511.600
16:07:10
638
511.800
16:04:48
638
511.800
16:04:48
190
511.800
16:04:48
200
511.800
16:04:48
1359
511.600
16:02:13
135
512.000
15:58:52
1297
512.000
15:58:49
1375
512.000
15:57:34
1496
512.200
15:57:33
1414
512.400
15:57:30
1432
511.000
15:49:59
1570
511.800
15:46:50
1255
512.000
15:46:27
365
512.000
15:46:27
1579
511.400
|
15:44:23
816
511.400
15:38:42
583
511.400
15:38:42
1434
511.600
15:37:33
638
511.200
15:36:06
191
511.200
15:36:06
1922
511.200
15:35:06
1486
510.800
15:28:13
1450
511.000
15:22:42
518
510.600
15:20:42
190
510.600
15:20:42
716
510.600
15:20:42
707
510.800
15:20:21
722
510.800
15:20:21
1456
511.200
15:15:21
1856
511.000
15:14:26
1343
511.200
15:14:26
381
510.800
15:08:24
1286
510.800
15:08:24
573
511.400
15:06:45
638
511.400
15:06:45
303
511.400
15:06:45
1433
511.200
15:03:15
1084
511.600
15:01:35
561
511.600
15:01:35
1560
512.600
14:57:12
1479
512.400
14:54:24
215
513.400
14:50:47
638
513.400
14:50:47
638
513.400
14:50:47
1315
513.400
14:49:20
99
513.400
14:49:20
1527
513.400
14:48:10
1629
513.400
14:48:10
1648
512.800
14:43:52
1361
511.600
14:39:34
1451
512.600
14:37:45
1419
513.000
14:36:23
1587
513.400
14:35:40
358
514.000
14:32:34
638
514.000
14:32:34
638
514.000
14:32:34
634
514.000
14:31:14
800
514.000
14:31:14
1359
514.000
14:31:14
1432
513.600
14:30:00
1420
513.800
14:28:04
1373
514.400
14:22:25
195
514.200
14:16:11
1221
514.200
14:16:11
1652
514.400
14:08:03
972
514.800
14:06:14
379
514.800
14:06:14
1615
514.800
14:03:34
1082
514.200
13:55:29
380
514.200
13:55:29
325
513.800
13:47:48
1192
513.800
13:47:48
830
514.200
13:44:36
676
514.200
13:44:36
889
514.800
13:39:40
571
514.800
13:39:40
1479
514.200
13:34:40
1348
514.000
13:31:39
1495
513.200
13:30:07
1405
513.600
13:26:41
1522
513.400
13:22:55
1419
513.400
13:16:15
229
513.600
13:10:36
1170
513.600
13:10:36
1393
514.200
13:00:19
1605
515.000
12:51:31
510
514.400
12:44:44
1034
514.400
12:44:44
1422
513.600
12:37:09
763
513.800
12:27:01
685
513.800
12:27:01
1576
513.600
12:17:17
457
513.400
12:05:01
316
513.400
12:05:01
815
513.400
12:05:01
1502
513.800
11:59:51
594
514.000
11:56:52
885
514.000
11:56:52
1667
514.600
11:45:52
1547
515.200
11:44:19
1146
515.200
11:34:31
192
515.200
11:34:31
1214
515.400
11:34:20
234
515.400
11:34:20
2242
515.600
11:32:51
1358
514.000
11:18:07
380
513.400
11:12:33
112
513.800
11:10:11
1350
513.800
11:10:11
1606
514.400
10:49:20
44
514.400
10:49:20
1388
514.400
10:49:20
378
514.000
10:41:45
1601
513.400
10:35:56
1580
513.400
10:30:30
1390
513.000
10:22:25
151
514.800
10:15:10
1448
514.800
10:15:10
1092
515.800
10:06:04
467
515.800
10:06:04
1465
516.000
10:05:33
1642
514.600
09:53:09
201
515.200
09:53:05
1276
515.200
09:53:05
1478
515.400
09:52:40
1306
515.400
09:51:48
75
515.400
09:51:48
1239
513.800
09:46:27
230
513.800
09:46:27
554
513.000
09:40:10
1066
513.000
09:40:10
10
513.600
09:30:22
1500
513.600
09:30:22
85
512.400
09:19:52
1264
512.400
09:19:52
1648
513.400
09:10:55
1456
512.800
09:04:18
1694
513.200
09:03:26
388
512.600
08:50:19
912
512.600
08:50:19
355
512.600
08:50:19
1339
513.000
08:44:58
1443
512.600
08:39:16
1367
514.200
08:32:45
1490
514.400
08:28:05
1634
513.400
08:24:35
1418
514.000
08:24:00
47
514.000
08:24:00
1451
514.000
08:24:00
1105
513.800
08:19:19
1267
513.800
08:19:19
111
515.800
08:15:48
1462
515.800
08:15:48
1395
517.000
08:09:18
171
517.200
08:03:02
778
517.200
08:02:30
171
517.200
08:02:30
287
517.200
08:02:30
1433
517.400
08:01:21