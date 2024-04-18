DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Apr-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 18 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 189,617 Highest price paid per share: 46.80p Lowest price paid per share: 46.30p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.6693p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,421,258 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,421,258) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.6693p 189,617

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 50000 46.80 10:08:57 00069621581TRLO0 XLON 50000 46.70 10:44:09 00069622483TRLO0 XLON 10075 46.70 14:44:47 00069627928TRLO0 XLON 7356 46.70 14:44:47 00069627929TRLO0 XLON 2001 46.70 15:02:47 00069628638TRLO0 XLON 7362 46.70 15:02:47 00069628639TRLO0 XLON 2535 46.70 15:07:12 00069628770TRLO0 XLON 8381 46.70 15:07:12 00069628771TRLO0 XLON 9007 46.50 15:23:54 00069629342TRLO0 XLON 9075 46.50 15:23:54 00069629344TRLO0 XLON 3000 46.50 15:41:41 00069629859TRLO0 XLON 5687 46.50 15:41:41 00069629860TRLO0 XLON 3432 46.50 15:41:41 00069629861TRLO0 XLON 10176 46.50 15:41:41 00069629862TRLO0 XLON 3142 46.50 15:41:41 00069629863TRLO0 XLON 6221 46.50 15:41:41 00069629864TRLO0 XLON 2167 46.30 16:02:36 00069630610TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 316592 EQS News ID: 1884203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

