

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered RELX PLC (RELX), engaged in the business of providing information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers on Thursday reaffirmed its outlook for the full year.



In its trading update ahead of the Annual General Meeting, the company has acknowledged that it has started the year well across all the four business areas viz Risk, Scientific, Technical & Medical, Legal as well as Exhibitions.



The company said it continues to see positive momentum across the group and was expecting another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



